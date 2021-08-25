HESPERIA — Mason County Eastern’s girls cross country team finished first with Pentwater’s girls right behind them in second place at the Baker Woods Invitational Wednesday afternoon in Hesperia.
White Cloud’s boys edged Eastern in the boys standings with Pentwater’s boys finishing fourth.
“I’m pleased for the first day, and it was pretty hot,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “I never expected May (Stewart) to be our fourth girl. She did a pretty good job. Olivia (Wing) and Lucy (Shoup) were in the top four. They did really well. Olivia was really happy.”
Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said the runner-up plaque it received was the first team trophy her program its received under her guidance. All of her girls medaled, too.
“(Mackenna Hasil) was just elated,” Fatura said. “She said, ‘This is my new favorite sport.’ I was really proud of them to accomplish something that hasn’t happened in a very long time. They did really well.”
Knizacky was happy with the way Nate Wing and Eli Shoup finished in the race.
“They didn’t lose by much to White Cloud,” Knizacky said of his boys. “Clay (Shoup) ran a pretty decent race. Keeton (Capling) ran a bit better.”
Fatura said Abie VanDuinen’s off-season training was showing dividends in his first race of the season.
Girls Team Results: Mason County Eastern 32, Pentwater 61, White Cloud 82.
Mason County Eastern: 2-Olivia Wing, 25:57.5. 3-Lucy Shoup, 26:05.59. 5 -Sydney Gage, 31:19.8. 10-Amelia Stewart, 34:36.69. 12-Amelia Malburg, 35:08. 13-Isabella Gulembo, 36:10.4.
Pentwater: 4-Anna VanDuinen, 31:06.4. 7-Abby Hughes, 33:23. 15-Lauren Davis, 38:03.09. 16-Emily Schwarz, 40:25.59. 19-Mackenna Hasil, 46:54.8.
Boys team results: White Cloud 44, Mason County Eastern 52, Gobles 61, Pentwater 109.
Mason County Eastern: 2-Nate Wing, 20:07:59. 4-Eli Shoup, 20:29.9. 11-Clay Shoup, 21:46.8. 17-Keeton Capling, 23:42. 18-Alex Tyndall, 23:47.9. 19-Peter Hybza, 23:49. 21-Henry Malburg, 24:18.4. 22-Ron Hasenbank, 24:39.8.
Pentwater: 3-Abe VanDuinen, 20:24. 15-James Davis, 23:29.09. 24-Wyatt Roberts, 26:18.2. 33-Campbell Miller, 29:44.7. 34-Eli Powers, 30:34.09.