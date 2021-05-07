BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern's girls track team finished fifth at the Bobcat Invitational Friday in Brethren while the boys team was sixth.
Frankfort's girls team won, scoring 111 points. Manton was second with 94 points and Grand Traverse Academy finishing third with 93 points. The Cardinals scored 64.5 points.
Corinna Hernandez won the shot put with teammate Janessa Alvesteffer finishing sixth. Hernandez completed a sweep in the throws by winning the discus.
Olivia Wing finished third in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Jordyn Wittlieff and Kenneady Tyler tied for fourth in the pole vault.
Eastern's 400-meter relay was sixth as Miriam Manier, Mara Kaier, Kaela Blais and Corinna Hernandez teamed together. The 1,600-meter relay team of Sydney Gage, Blais, Marta Papa and Deanna Codman were third. Gage teamed with Amelia Malburg, Amelia Stewart and Astrid Lundstrom to finish fifth in the 3,200-meter relay.
The Maple City Glen Lake boys team won with 185.5 points followed by Buckley (101.5) and Frankfort (77.5). Eastern had 53 points.
Eastern's Eli Shoup finished second in the 3,200 and the 300 hurdles. Neal Stewart finished fourth in the 400. Jude Mickevich finished fifth in the discus. Raul Hernandez was fifth in the pole vault.
Trevor Stimes, Daniel Wolf, Stewart and Nathan Wing were the runner-up in the 1,600-meter relay for the Cardinals. Raul Hernandez, Stewart, Wing and Eli Shoup were second in the 3,200-meter relay. Eastern's quartet of Adelio Hernandez, Mickevich, Donovan Harry and Clay Shoup were sixth in the 400-meter relay. Stimes, Wolf, Wing and Clay Shoup were fifth in the 800-meter relay.