MANISTEE — Mason County Eastern’s girls track team won the inaugural Saber Flash Invitational Saturday as the host Sabers won the boys side at Manistee Community Track.
The Cardinals edged Mason County Central by eight points with Pentwater third and Manistee fourth. The Sabers were seventh.
For the boys, the Sabers finished ahead of runner-up Mason County Central and third-place Pentwater. The Cardinals were seventh and Manistee was eighth.
“The key to the victory was the guys stepping outside their comfort zone, working hard and running in different events,” Sabers coach John Lipa said.
Eastern swept the pole vault, led by Jordyn Wittlieff. Mara Kaier was second and Kaela Blais was third.
The Cardinals got a 1-2 finish in the 3,200 with Amelia Stewart winning and Amelia Stewart taking second.
“My distance girls, the two Amelias, they put in a lot of miles last week. I was especially proud of them. To go back out and run those distance relays and then two mile. They’re in shape, in the meets, you’re pushing a little extra. I was pretty proud of them. They did what they had to do,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky.
Corinna Hernandez won the shot put and the discus.
Eastern’s Olivia Wing was the runner-up in the 800, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles. Miriam Manier was third in the long jump.
Manier, Kaier, Blais and Hernandez was second in the 400 relay. Malburg and Stewart ran with Sydney Gage and Astrid Lundstrom to finish second in the 3,200 relay.
Mason County Central’s Nyah Tyron won the 200, the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles. Bryce Stevens finished third in the 100 hurdles.
“The girls ran very well,” said Central girls coach Ben Nelson.
Ava Brooks won the 400. Mackenzie Singleton was the runner-up in the shot put.
Jayden Baker took third in the 100, and Jaden Petersen was third in the 1,600. Amya Battice was third in the shot put.
Brooks, Baker, Petersen and Tyron teamed up to win the 1,600 relay. Brooks, Baker and Petersen ran with Marissa Quillan to win the 3,200 relay.
“The sunshine kept us warm, but not nearly as warm as my heart in getting to see the team compete,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “They continue to amaze me every meet with their dedication and heart.
“A highlight of the meet came when freshman Emily Schwarz tied the school record in the high jump clearing a height of 4 feet, 8 inches. This record is now shared with Megan Silvers which was set in 2010.”
Pentwater’s Jocelyn Richison won the 100, and she finished third in the 300 hurdles. She also won the long jump.
Schwarz finished second in the high jump with Madelyn Green finishing third.
Audrey Kieda finished third in the 400, and Aubrey Macintosh was third in the 3,200.
Richison, Kieda and Schwarz teamed with Green to finish third in the 800 relay. Abby Hughes, Evalena Jeruzel, Aubrey Macintosh and Anna VanDuinen were third in the 3,200 relay.
Libby McCarthy led Manistee with a win in the high jump.
Ashtyn Janis was the runner-up in the 100 and in the 200 for the Chippewas.
Brooke Jankwietz was the runner-up in the shot put and third in the discus. Danni Miles was second in the long jump.
Janis teamed with Jayna Edmondson, Ava Maietta and McCarthy to win the 400 relay. McCarthy, Edmondson, Maietta ran with Cecilia Postma to finish second in the 800 relay.
Manistee Catholic’s Mateo Barnett won the 100, 200 and 400. Keeton Capling was third in the 100 and 200.
The Sabers’ Henry Hybza won the 3,200 and was second in the 1,600. Nick Sturgeon was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Eddie Dutkavich finished third in the shot put. Dean Sturgeon was second in the pole vault.
Keeton Capling teamed with Ryker Capling, Dutkavich and Sturgeon to finish second in the 400 relay. The Caplings and Sturgeon ran with Justin Stickney to take third in the 800 relay. Ryker Capling, Dutkavich and Sturgeon were joined by Jamie Riley-Lampinen to finish third in the 1,600 relay. Henry Hybza, Peter Hybza, Lee Pizana and Riley-Lampinen finished third in the 3,200 relay.
Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn swept the throws, and David Robinson finished second in the discus. Ethan Wood won the pole vault and took third in the long jump.
“Great day for a meet. Very happy for David Robinson who took second in the discus who threw 19 feet over his personal record,” said Central boys coach Patrick Nelson. “Kudos to our throwers coach Katie Cooper she has done a great job with the boys and girls throwers.”
Alex Gajeski was the runner-up in the 100. Russell Schade was second in the 400. Jermiah Patterson finished third in the high jump to go with a runner-up finish in the long jump.
Central’s 400 relay team of Patterson, Max Nichols, Wood and Gajeski won their race.
Mason County Eastern’s 1,600 relay team of Trevor Stimes, Daniel Wolf, Neal Stewart and Nate Wing were second.
Pentwater’s Khole Hofmann won the 110 and 300 hurdles as well as the long jump. Teammate Ethan Wilkinson was second in the 300 hurdles.
Jack Stoneman was second in the shot put.
The Pentwater 3,200 relay team of Mitchel Daniels, James DAvis, Eli Powers and Abie VanDuinen won.
Manistee’s Trevor Spencer finished third in the 400. The 3,200 relay team of Jacob Lindeman, Austin Benitez, Dylan Madsen and Tug Thuemmel were second.