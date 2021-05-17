FRANKFORT — Mason County Eastern’s track teams competed one last time ahead of the MHSAA Division 4 regional at Saugatuck as the Cardinals ran at the Frankfort Invitational on Monday.
The Cardinals’ girls finished third to Maple City Glen Lake and Frankfort, respectively. The boys were sixth.
“I was pretty proud of them. We had a couple of kids missing (Monday),” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “The kids recovered from a little bit of a burnout from last week. They ran well.”
Olivia Wing won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles to lead the Cardinals. Marta Papa finished third in the 800, and Wing was fifth. Lucia Huarte Hilgado was fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles. Kennady Tyler took sixth in the 100 hurdles.
Corinna Hernandez won the shot put and finished second in the discus.
Tyler tied Jordyn Wittlieff for third in the pole vault with Mara Kaier in a tie for fifth.
Amelia Malburg tied for fifth in the 1,600 and finished fifth in the 3,200. Amelia Stewart was sixth in the 3,200. Sydney Gage took sixth in the 400 and fourth in the long jump.
Hillary Howe was sixth in the 100, fourth in the 200 and sixth in the long jump.
The team of Papa, Miriam Manier, Kaela Blais and Mara Kaier were fifth in the 400 relay. Manier, Blais, Kaier and Huarte Hilgado were sixth in the 800 relay. Wing, Gage, Huarte Hilgado and Blais were third in the 1,600 relay. The team of Malburg, Stewart, Astid Lundstrom and Tyler were fourth in the 3,200 relay.
Eastern’s Raul Hernandez finished fourth in the 400, and Nathan Wing was fourth in the 800 to lead their team’s effort. Adelio Hernandez was sixth in the discus.
The duo teamed with Neal Stewart and Trevor Stimes to finishe fourth in the 1,600 relay, too. They ran with Stewart and Eli Shoup to win the 3,200 relay. Wing and Stimes ran with Daniel Wolf and David Nash to finish fifth in the 800 relay.