BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern’s girls track and field team edged Marion by 2.67 points to win the second Western Michigan D League jamboree Wednesday afternoon at Brethren.
The Cardinals scored 151.67 points while Marion was second with 149 points. Pentwater was fifth with 45.33 points and Manistee Catholic was eighth with 12 points.
In the boys race, Marion won with 140 points with Pentwater scoring 108.5 points for second. Manistee Catholic was third with 95 points. Mason County Eastern finished fifth with 61.5 points.
Olivia Wing won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles for Eastern’s girls.
Eastern’s Kennady Tyler and Jordyn Wittlieff finished 1-2 in the pole vault.
Hillary Howe was the runner-up in the 200 for Eastern and she was second in the long jump. Corinna Hernandez was the runner-up in the shot put and the discus.
Marta Papa took third in the 800. Amelia Malburg finished third in the 3,200.
Eastern’s 400-meter relay team of Miriam Manier, Mara Kaier, Kaela Blais and Hernandez was third. The team of Amelia Malburg, Amelia Stewart, Astrid Lundstrom and Blais was second in the 1,600-meter relay. The 3,200-meter relay team of Wing, Tyler, Sydney Gage and Lucia Huarte-Hilgado was third.
Pentwater’s Jocelyn Richison won the 100, and she was third in the long jump.
Manistee Catholic’s Josie Ziehm was the runner-up in the high jump.
Pentwater’s Khole Hofmann won the 200, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the long jump on the boys side. Ethan Wilkinson was third in the 300 hurdles.
Jack Stoneman won the shot put for the Falcons.
The Falcons’ 400-meter relay of Lane Rood, Reydyn Hugo, Jordan Bales and Ethan Wilkinson was third. The 3,200-meter relay of James Davis, Mitchel Daniels, Eli Powers and Abie VanDuinen was third.
Manistee Catholic’s Henry Hybza won the 800 and finished third in the 1,600.
Eddie Dutkavich was second in the shot put while he also was third in the discus.
The Sabers’ 400-meter relay of Keeton Capling, Ryker Capling, Justin Stickney and Mateo Barnett won. The quartet also won the 800-meter relay. The 1,600-meter relay team of both Caplings along with Barnett and Nick Sturgeon was third. Keeton Capling teamed with Peter and Henry Hybza as well as Barnett to win the 3,200-meter relay.
Raul Hernandez won the pole vault for the Cardinals.
Eastern’s Eli Shoup was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles, and he finished third in the high jump.
The Cardinals’ 800-meter relay of Raul Hernandez, Nathan Wing, Trevor Stimes and David Nash were third. The 1,600-meter relay of Neal Stewart, Hernandez, Stimes and Wing were second. Eastern’s 3,200-meter relay team of Hernandez, Stewart, Wing and Shoup were second.