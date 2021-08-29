BENZONIA — Mason County Eastern’s and Hart’s cross country teams ran well at Benzie Central’s Pete Moss Invitational Saturday morning.
Hart ran in the large-school division with the Pirates’ girls finishing fourth behind Ann Arbor Pioneer, East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Christian. Hart’s boys were eighth as Traverse City Central won with Lowell second and Grand Rapids Christian third.
Eastern’s boys finished fourth in the small school division behind Johannesburg-Lewiston, Reed City and Elk Rapids. The Cardinals’ girls finished sixth as Johannesburg-Lewiston won the title followed by Reed City.
“I was pretty satisfied. Other than the Johannesburg team, we were able to run with everyone. They’re a powerhouse,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “We were able to be ahead of all of the regional teams that were there, but Buckley has two of their kids not there. I still don’t know what they look like.
“The girls were able to be ahead of the teams in our regional, but (Lake) Leelanau St. Mary wasn’t too far behind us. We’ll see what happens.”
Knizacky was happy with performances of Peter Hybza and Alex Tyndall for the boys teams, and the Cardinals were led by Nate Wing’s sixth-place finish. The girls team was paced by Lucy Shoup.
Hart’s Allyson Enns was fifth in the large-school meet overall to lead the Pirates. Jessica Jazwinski finished 15th. The Pirates’ boys were paced by Clayton Ackley as he finished 22nd.
In the large school meet, Ludington’s boys were 16th in the 20-school field with Manistee edging the Orioles by three points to take 15th. The Orioles’ girls were 14th in the 25-school field and the Chippewas were 23rd.
The Orioles’ boys pacesetter was Trey Keson, who was 77th. The girls team was led by Autumn Brower as she took 60th.
Manistee’s boys were led by Abdul Ghennewa as he was 73rd. The Chippewas girls were led by Cecilia Postma as she placed 61st.
In the small school meet, Mason County Central’s boys were 16th in the 20-school field. The Spartans’ girls team was 17th in a 20-school field. Pentwater’s teams finished 20th in both races.
Gavin Shirey led Central as he took 52nd. The girls team was led by Jayden Baker as she was 78th.
“We were thrilled with having complete teams to run,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Abie VanDuinen finished in 28th place and did a fantastic job. Seven of our 10 (ran their) lifetime personal bests.”
The girls team was led by Anna VanDuinen as she took 87th.
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Boys small school team standings: Johannesburg-Lewiston 32, Reed City 139, Elk Rapids 141, Mason County Eastern 155, Kalkaska 175, Roscommon 182, McBain 197, LeRoy Pine River 243, North Muskegon 246, Frankfort 252, Traverse City St. Francis 283, Mancelona 333, Shelby 355, Morley-Stanwood 367, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 369, Mason County Central 375, Grand Traverse Academy 388, Almont 390, Evart 403, Pentwater 449.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Race winner: Jacob Wartenburg, 17:14.4.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Eastern boys: 6-Nate King, 17:28.4. 30-Peter Hybza, 18:31.2. 35-Eli Shoup, 18:45.7. 53-Alex Tyndall, 19:17.0. 63-Clay Shoup, 19:32.6. 135-Henry Malburg, 22:59.1. 136-Ron Hasenbank, 23:01.2.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Central boys: 52-Gavin Shirey, 19:14.1. 83-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 20:15.4. 108-Braylin Thurow, 21:23.3. 109-Tyler Thurow, 21:24.2. 112-Zane McCabe, 21:32.7. 164-Asher Johnson, 25:34.0. 181-Taiden Kovolski, 30:45.3. 182-Jacob Failor, 30:46.5.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Pentwater boys: 28-Abie VanDuinen, 18:30.0. 87-James Davis, 20:34.9. 138-Wyatt Roberts, 23:06.9. 161-Eli Powers, 25:22.5. 163-Campbell Miller, 25:33.9. {/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Girls small school team standings: Johannesburg-Lewiston 97, Reed City 115, Elk Rapids 131, LeRoy Pine River 152, McBain 164, Mason County Eastern 209, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 216, Almont 220, Montague 221, Frankfort 237, Grand Traverse Academy 254, Lake City 325, Morley-Stanwood 327, Kalkaska 334, Mancelona 343, Shelby 386, Maple City Glen Lake 462, Brethren 476, Pentwater 492.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Race winner: Miranda McNeil, Morley-Stanwood, 19:42.3.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Eastern girls: 15-Lucy Shoup, 22:08.7. 22-Olivia Wing, 22:42.6. 69-Isabella Gulembo, 25:17.5. 72-Amelia Malburg, 25:23.5. 74-Sydney Gage, 25:40.6. 100-Kennady Tyler, 27:03.6. 125-Amelia Stewart, 28:33.6. {/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Central girls: 78-Jayden Baker, 25:45.4. 111-Marissa Quillan, 27:45.8. 128-Ava Brooks, 28:42.0. 131-Nyveah Wendt, 29:04.5. 134-AshlynRose Kelley, 29:35.8. 136-Mya Sterley, 29:43.4. 142-Sereniti Johnson, 30:14.9. 157-Alivia Steiger, 33:23.7.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Pentwater girls: 87-Anna VanDuinen, 26:10.8. 109-Emily Schwarz, 27:30.6. 124-Abby Hughes, 28:30.0. 154-Lauren Davis, 32:14.0. 163-Mackenna Hasil, 37:20.7.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Boys large school team standings: Traverse City Central 54, Lowell 101, Grand Rapids Christian 106, East Grand Rapids 126, Traverse City West 143, Jenison 187, Spring Lake 209, Hart 22, Traverse City St. Francis 231, St. Clair 248, Reeths-Puffer 290, Benzie Central 344, Clare 346, Frankenmuth 375, Manistee 451, Ludington 454, Belding 470, Grand Rapids Northview 521, Big Rapids 592, Coopersville 632.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Race winner: Riley Hough, Hartland, 14:41.2.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Ludington boys: 77-Trey Keson, 18:13.6. 112-Evan Bennett, 19:26.8. 120-Keese Villarreal, 19:54.5. 124-Curtis Fuller, 20:05.5. 126-David Reisterer, 20:10.9. 127-Nevin Slater, 20:15.1. 130-Will Siegert, 20:26.3. 143-Jack Jubar, 21:12.5. {/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Hart boys: 22-Clayton Ackley, 16:54.7. 24-Noah Bosley, 16:56.4. 60-Max Stitt, 17:46.8. 78-Wyatt Dean, 18:18.2. 87-Seth Ackley, 18:28.4. 99-Max Nienhuis, 18:58.8. 109-Josef Bromley, 19:21.7.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Manistee boys: 73-Abdul Ghennewa, 18:01.5. 92-Jack O’Donnell, 18:43.4. 118-Caiden Cudney, 19:50.8. 132-Jacob Lindeman, 20:29.5. 138-Jordan Fink, 20:47.0. 139-Trevor Adamczak, 20:50.2. 146-Elliot Hoeflinger, 21:18.0. 147-Greyson Hoeflinger, 21:31.8. 154-Austin Benitez, 21:57.0. 162-Seth Thompson, 22:23.0.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Girls large school team standings: Ann Arbor Pioneer 40, East Grand Rapids 114, Grand Rapids Christian 137, Hart 149, Traverse City Central 150, Northville 204, Traverse City West 235, Traverse City St. Francis 238, Jenison 250, Lowell 274, Spring Lake 341, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 351, Frankenmuth 383, Ludington 400, Clare 409, Benzie Central 453, Belding 458, Grand Rapids Northview 473, Kingsley 492, Mona Shores 496, Big Rapids 509, Reeths-Puffer 536, Manistee 565, St. Clair 566, Coopersville 670.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Race winner: Julia Flynn, Traverse City Central, 17:17.6.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Ludington girls: 60-Autumn Brower, 21:22.6. 68-Summer Brower, 21:37.5. 70-Nadia Grierson, 21:41.8. 99-Mackenzie Keillor, 22:39.5. 130-Anna Burton, 23:35.5. 131-Olivia Anderson, 23:36.0. 177-Katie Rangel, 26:10.1. 190-Grace Shamel, 27:49.7.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Hart girls: 5-Alyson Enns, 18:15.3. 15-Jessica Jazwinski, 19:00.6. 25-Audrianna Enns, 19:36.0. 45-Lexie Beth Neinhuis, 20:47.1. 67-Laren VanderLaan, 21:37.4. 147-Lilly Hopkins, 24:12.7. 163-Savanna Owens, 25:10.3.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Manistee girls: 61-Cecilia Postma, 21:24.0. 84-Anna Huizinga, 22:06.0. 132-Allie Thomas, 23:42.3. 180-Addy Witkowski, 26:19.4. 183-Audrey Huizinga, 26:53.3. 191-Claire Scott, 27:56.2. 195-Annika Haag, 29:36.1. 203-Courtney Haag, 32:10.9.{/span}