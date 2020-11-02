BUCKLEY — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team ran away with the MHSAA Division 4 cross country regional title Saturday — the program’s second straigh title — as the Cardinals had their top five runners finish in the top 14 to take the trophy.
“It was awesome. They worked hard. It’s been a long road for them. I’m happy for them. We’ve got one more week of what’s going to happen (in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic),” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky.
The Cardinals will be joined by a pair of individuals at the MHSAA state cross country meet this coming Saturday as Eastern’s Olivia Wing qualified as an individual as did Pentwater’s Abie VanDuinen.
Eastern’s boys were led by sophomore Nate Wing with a regional runner-up finish behind Walkerville’s Alex Sheehy. Mateo Barnett (fourth) and Eli Shoup (sixth) both finished inside the top 10 with Henry Hybza (11th) and Neal Stewart (14th) completing the team scoring for the Cardinals.
“They did well. We went there, and did what they’re capable of doing. Whatever the results come out of that, you can be proud either way. As long as you do what you’re able to do. That’s all one can ask,” Knizacky said.
The MHSAA announced earlier this season that it would take the top three teams and the seven-best individuals not on those teams to the state meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state meet is being hosted over two days, not its customary one day, with the first- and second-place teams running in one race and the third-place and individual qualifiers running in a second race for each division and gender.
VanDuinen was the sixth-best individual not on a top-three team at the regional, and he was 15th overall. Buckley and Frankfort finished second and third, respectively, in the team standings.
“He had a phenomenal season,” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. “As a freshman to be able to make it to state, that’s reall good.”
Pentwater had four boys qualify individually out of the pre-regional race, and Fatura said her runners ran close to a personal best or did have a season-best time. The meet was originally scheduled to take place at Benzie Central, but it was moved to Buckley because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Benzie.
“Had we been back at Benzie, I’m sure those times would have been lower,” Fatura said. “Those are factors that we can’t control… I’m super proud of all the boys. It just so happened that we were able to get through to this regional meet. Thank goodness to those who were able to make sure we still would have a season this year.”
Wing was eighth overall and the sixth-best individual not on a top-three team. Grand Traverse Academy won the regional title followed by Maple City Glen Lake and Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
“Olivia ran really well. She did very well,” Knizacky said. “She went there with good determination and did what she needed to do.”
Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 29, Buckley 66, Frankfort 87, Bear Lake/Onekama 97, Maple City Glen Lake 120, Grand Traverse Academy 122, Leland 163.
Mason County Eastern boys: 2-Nate Wing, 17:14.29. 4-Mateo Barnett, 17:26.64. 6-Eli Shoup, 17:29.43. 11-Heny Hybza, 18:01.56. 14-Neal Stewart, 18:19.20. 20-Nelson Damkoehler, 18:36.32. 22-Raul Hernandez, 18:41.50.
Pentwater boys: 15-Abie VanDuinen, 18:27.23. 33-Christian Wright, 19:29.27. 39-Jordan Bales, 19:47.10. 41-James Davis, 19:48.91.
Girls team results: Grand Traverse Academy 50, Maple City Glen Lake 71, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 78, Buckley 98, Bear Lake/Onekama 100, Brethren 110.
Mason County Eastern girls: 8-Olivia Wing, 21:38.78. 25-Sydney Gage, 23:35.81. 30-Amelia Malburg, 24:28.18.