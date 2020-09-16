CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s boys and girls cross country teams swept the top honors at the first Western Michigan D League jamboree Wednesday afternoon on the Cardinals’ home course in Custer.
Eastern’s boys team had its top five runners finish in the top nine with Neal Stewart finishing in 10th place. Nathan Wing won the race and Eli Shoup made it a 1-2 finish for the Cardinals. Henry Hybza was fifth and Mateo Barnette was sixth while Clayton Shoup was ninth.
Pentwater finished third in the three-team standings. Abie VanDuinen finished eighth overall to lead the Falcons.
Eastern’s girls had three of its runners finish in the top seven to help edge Bear Lake/Onekama in the team standings. Olivia Wing finished third with Sydney Gage taking fourth. Amelia Malburg finished seventh.
Pentwater had four runners compete, and the Falcons were led by Emily Schwarz.
Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 20, Bear Lake/Onekama 45, Pentwater 72
Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Nathan Wing, 17:29.30. 2-Eli Shoup, 17:42.97. 5-Henry Hybza, 18:45.06. 6-Mateo Barnett, 18:51.79. 9-Clayton Shoup, 19:53.24. 10-Neal Stewart, 20:00.65. 13-Raul Cuate-Hernandez, 20:32.03. 19-Peter Hybza, 22:06.67. 28-Daniel Wolf, 23:14.56. 30-Keeton Capling, 25:45.10. 31-Brody Hays, 26:56.32.
Pentwater: 8-Abie VanDuinen, 19:39.52. 16-Jordan Bales, 21:19.54. 23-James Davis, 22:4196. 26-Mitchell Daniels, 23:04.93. 33-Shane Roberts, 28:52.10. 34-Jack Roberts, 30:57.66. 36-Zachary Schwarz, 36:15.75.
Girls team results: Mason County Eastern 48, Bear Lake/Onekama 57, Marion 67, Big Rapids Crossroads 80, Brethren 81.
Mason County Eastern girls: 3-Olivia Wing, 23:18.09. 4-Sydney Gage, 23:32.67. 7-Amelia Malburg, 24:56.38. 14-Tyler Kennady, 27:24.04. 22-Amelia Stewart, 29:19.87.
Pentwater girls: 25-Emily Schwarz, 30:27.49. 28-Anna VanDuinen, 31:52.11. 29-Abby Hughes, 32:05.09. 31-Ireland Breitner, 34:46.74.