MARION — Mason County Eastern’s boys and girls squads took home first place finishes in the Western Michigan D League championship race Wednesday night.
The Cardinals boys were paced by Nate Wing and Eli Shoup with third and fifth place finishes, while Mateo Barnett and Neal Stewart each finished in the top 10, coming in sixth and ninth respectively.
The team won both the regular season title and the championship race title. Eastern swept all of the jamborees on their way to the championship.
The Pentwater boys team had one top 10 finisher in Abie VanDuinen, who came in 10th place.
On the girls side, Olivia Wing was third for the Cardinals with Sydney Gage and Amelia Malburg coming in right after each other in seventh and eighth place. Kennady Tyler just missed out on a top 10 finish, coming in 11th.
The Cardinals tied with Bear Lake in the championship race, but Eastern picked up the overall title on the strength on a pair of jamboree victories over the Lakers.
Emily Schwartz and Ireland Breitner were the top two finishers for Penwater, finishing in 18th and 28th place.
Mason County Eastern won five trophies overall Wednesday as the middle school team also was victorious.
“The kids were really excited,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky with boisterous background noise as he called in his results to the Daily News.
Pentwater coach Erika Fatura was happy with her young team’s success.
“We had six runners have their personal bests and two had their season-best times,” Fatura said. “It was a cold, very, very windy day. I’m just really impressed with how the team ran today. We’re coming on strong at the right time. I’m really proud of them and all of their hard work. I’m looking forward to the pre-regional meet.”
Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 29, Bear Lake 52, Mesick 64, Pentwater 91
Mason County Eastern boys: 3-Nate Wing, 18:06.90, 5-Eli Shoup, 18:34.67, 6-Mateo Barnett, 18:48.80, 9-Neal Stewart, 19:27.34, 11-Henry Hybza, 19:54.01, 12-Raul Hernandez, 19:56.46, 13-Clay Shoup, 20:23.14, 14-Peter Hybza, 20:29.07, 27-Keeton Capling, 22:36.76, 30-Daniel Wolf, 22:57.26, 33-Brody Hays, 25:08.72
Pentwater boys: 10-Abie VanDuinen, 19:36.76, 21-James Davis, 21:25.55, 23-Jordan Bales, 21:50.32, 32-Mitchel Daniels, 24:33.97, 35-Shane Roberts, 26:06.55, 36-Jack Roberts, 27:55.01, 37-Zach Schwartz, 33:46.39
Girls team results: Mason County Eastern 40, Bear Lake 40, Brethren 54, Marion 77
Mason County Eastern girls: 3-Olivia Wing, 22:55.08, 7-Sydney Gage, 24:36.65, 8-Amelia Malburg, 24:43.05, 11-Kennady Tyler, 25:31.25, 30-Abby Hays, 37:55.71
Pentwater girls: 18-Emily Schwartz, 27:01.44, 28-Ireland Breitner, 33:08.05, 29-Abby Hughes, 33:59.02