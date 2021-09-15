WALKERVILLE — Mason County Eastern's boys and girls cross country teams set the pace for the Western Michigan D League Wednesday as both Cardinals teams won the initial league jamboree at Walkerville.
There were only two schools that had complete teams at the jamboree, and Eastern defeated Pentwater in both races.
"I thought they ran well," said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. "It's a challenge. There's a lot of ups and downs (at Walkerville's course). There's very few stretches where you have a good, flat straightaway. The other thing is, you lose sight (of the runners) for about a third of the race. When you don't have people cheering you on, you can get into a lull. It's a challenging course."
Nate Wing led the Cardinals followed by Eli Shoup, Clay Shoup, Peter Hybza, Alex Tyndall, Keaton Capling, Dakota Matzen, Henry Malburg and Ron Hasenbank.
The girls team was led by Lucy Shoup followed by Olivia Wing, Amelia Malburg, Elizabeth Logan, Sydney Gage, Isabella Gulembo, Kristen Bacon and Amelia Stewart.
Pentwater coach Erika Fatura liked what she saw out of her teams.
"I'm super-proud of our kids and they did a great job," she said. "It was a perfect night, great weather for it. That finishing stretch is fun. They had a great time sprinting to the finish."
Team results as well as individual times and placings were not available at presstime.