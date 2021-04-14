MCBAIN — Mason County Eastern’s girls team finished fifth at the eight-team Northern Michigan Christian Invitational while the boys were seventh at the nine-team standings Tuesday.
The girls team was led by Corinna Hernandez who won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet 0.5 inches and the discus with a throw of 90 feet, 5 inches.
Olivia Wing won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.86 seconds, and she was third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.93 seconds.
The boys team was led by Eli Shoup was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.30 seconds.
He was also in the 3,200 and he finished with a time of 11:20.73.