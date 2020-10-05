PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Mason County Eastern’s equestrian team won the C Division Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association regional championship Sunday afternoon, edging Lake City by three points. to win the top prize.
The Cardinals scored 328 points with Lake City scoring 325 points. The top two teams advance to the state competition, scheduled for Oct. 14-18 at the Midland County Fairgrounds in Midland.
Ludington was in the C Division with Mason County Eastern, a four-school race that was highly competitive, said Orioles coach Doyle Fenner. Big Rapids edged Ludington by seven points, 289 to 282, in the final standings. Also competing were Traverse City West (185), Elk Rapids (122), Cheboygan (98) and Boyne City (64).
Fenner said it marks the first time since 1993 that Ludington was unable to advance to the state competition.
“All teams represented were extremely competitive,” he said.
Mason County Eastern’s riders are Hillary Howe, Lydia Howe and Kiana Blais. Riding for Ludington was Carley Hindman, Allie Long and Evan Bennett.