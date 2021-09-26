MUSKEGON — Mason County Eastern’s boys and girls cross country teams won the White Division of the Oakridge Invitational Saturday in Muskegon.
“We had a pretty fun day at Oakridge,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “Very proud day.”
The boys beat out North Muskegon by 10 points. The Cardinals had four of their five runners finish in the top 10, led by Nate Wing and Eli Shoup. Wing was the winner followed by Shoup. Peter Hybza was ninth, and Clay Shouop was 10th.
The girls team was led by Lucy Shoup as she finished fourth overall. Eastern’s team was boosted by having its top six runners finish 17th or better.
Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 36, North Muskegon 46, Muskegon Catholic 75, Shelby 86, Ravenna 101.
Mason County Eastern: 1-Nate Wing, 18:00.5. 2-Eli Shoup, 18:02.59. 9-Peter Hybza, 19:20.59. 10-Clay Shoup, 19:35.9. 15-Dakota Matzen, 20:13.5. 22-Alex Tyndall, 20:43.3. 24-Keeton Caplin, 20:50.5. 30-Ron Hasenbank, 21:35.59. 35-Henry Malburg, 22:06.29.
Girls team results: Mason County Eastern 28, Muskegon Catholic 45, Shelby 68, Ravenna 95
Mason County Eastern: 4-Lucy Shoup, 21:53. 6-Olivia Wing, 23:10.9. 13-Isabella Gulembo, 24:00. 15-Elizabeth Logan, 24:18.59. 16-Sydney Gage, 24:40.5. 17-Amelia Malburg, 24:58.5. 27-Kirsten Bacon, 27:01.9. 28-Amelia Stewart, 27:03.2. 40-Abigail Logan, 32:38.09.