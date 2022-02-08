Mason County Eastern’s Eli Shoup was named Tuesday as one of the four Class D recipients of the Michigan School Athletic Association/Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete Award, the MHSAA announced Tuesday.
Farm Bureau Insurance gives $2,000 college scholarships to 32 individuals representing member schools of the MHSAA. Thirty of the scholarships are awarded proportionately by school classification and the number of student-athletes in those classes plus two at-large honorees from any classification.
Shoup, the son of Robert and Amanda Shoup, is in his third season on the varsity team at Eastern in boys basketball. This spring will be his third season of baseball and track, and he participated in cross country four years. He’s a four-time state qualifier in state cross country and was academic All-State in the sport, too.
Shoup has a 4.0 grade point average and is dual enrolled at West Shore Community College with 25 college credits. He is a member of the Mason County Eastern band, playing saxophone, and he participates in 4-H.
“Many teams, including other ones I’ve been on, are very competitive,” Shoup wrote in his essay for the award. “Newcomers don’t always feel welcome. Everyone is your friend until you supersede them, and then they are cold and resolved against you. Our cross country team wasn’t like that. We built each other up and congratulated each other on personal successes.”
Shoup is the seventh Mason County student-athlete to win the award. Previous winners include Mason County Central’s Rachel Allen (2019), Jacob Shoup (2017) and Spencer Knizacky (2016); Mason County Eastern’s Travis McCormick (2015) and Elena Luce (2013); and Ludington’s Jason Thompson (2007).
Shoup and all of this year’s honorees will be recognized on March 26 during the MHSAA boys basketball state finals at the Breslin Student Events Center at Michigan State University in East Lansing.