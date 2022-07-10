One of Ludington’s girls tennis players and the team’s coach earned honors from the Muskegon shoreline coaches last month.

Emma McKinley was named to the second team all-area. McKinley played at No. 1 singles for the Orioles.

Ludington coach Larry Brown was named the Coach of the Year.

The full listings:

Singles

First team: Hope Busscher, Fruitport; Kendra Price, Grand Haven; Jada Zerlaut, Grant; Noa Bowen, North Muskegon.

Second team: Emma McKinley, Ludington; Holli Brus, Mona Shores; Brooke Titus, Reeths-Puffer; Maddy Duer, Spring Lake.

Doubles

First team: Alyssa Hatzel/Abbey Klumpel, Grand Haven.

Second team: Claire LaVigne/Emma Maierhauser, Muskegon Catholic; Natalie Lorenz/Marilyn Gaston, North Muskegon; Chole Christensen/Mylee Boyd, Whitehall.

Coach of the year: Larry Brown, Ludington.

