One of Ludington’s girls tennis players and the team’s coach earned honors from the Muskegon shoreline coaches last month.
Emma McKinley was named to the second team all-area. McKinley played at No. 1 singles for the Orioles.
Ludington coach Larry Brown was named the Coach of the Year.
The full listings:
Singles
First team: Hope Busscher, Fruitport; Kendra Price, Grand Haven; Jada Zerlaut, Grant; Noa Bowen, North Muskegon.
Second team: Emma McKinley, Ludington; Holli Brus, Mona Shores; Brooke Titus, Reeths-Puffer; Maddy Duer, Spring Lake.
Doubles
First team: Alyssa Hatzel/Abbey Klumpel, Grand Haven.
Second team: Claire LaVigne/Emma Maierhauser, Muskegon Catholic; Natalie Lorenz/Marilyn Gaston, North Muskegon; Chole Christensen/Mylee Boyd, Whitehall.
Coach of the year: Larry Brown, Ludington.