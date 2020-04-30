Ludington senior Evan McKinley signed a national letter of intent over the weekend to play golf collegiately at Calvin University in the fall.
McKinley had a number of Division 3 schools that reached out to him as well as Division 2 schools Grand Valley State and Ferris State.
McKinley said that a number of factors played into choosing Calvin, including his relationship with the coaching staff as well as the nursing program that is offered.
“When I went to visit, it just felt like a big family, they just want what’s best for you. One of the assistants plays in mini-tour events, so it’ll be nice to work with him on my game,” he said.
