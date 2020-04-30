Evan McKinley

Evan McKinley looks up from signing his National Letter of Intent to play golf for Calvin University next academic year. McKinley is a senior at Ludington High School, and he finished 11th at the state tournament last spring.

Ludington senior Evan McKinley signed a national letter of intent over the weekend to play golf collegiately at Calvin University in the fall.

McKinley had a number of Division 3 schools that reached out to him as well as Division 2 schools Grand Valley State and Ferris State.

McKinley said that a number of factors played into choosing Calvin, including his relationship with the coaching staff as well as the nursing program that is offered.

“When I went to visit, it just felt like a big family, they just want what’s best for you. One of the assistants plays in mini-tour events, so it’ll be nice to work with him on my game,” he said.

