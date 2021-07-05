Ludington’s Emma McKinley and Lillian Kolb picked up more post-season honors recently when they were named All-State honorable mention in Division 3 in doubles play from the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association.
“This is a big accomplishment to be put on All-State in any capacity,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “Well done on these two.”
The pair, who played at No. 1 doubles for the Orioles in the spring, were previously named all-Muskegon area second team. The were the league champions at their flight this spring, too.