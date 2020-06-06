Ludington’s Evan McKinley and Mason County Eastern’s Adrianna Malburg were named the 2019-20 Male and Female Student-Athletes of the Year by the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.
The announcement marks the final additions to a group that would have been honored this month by the hall. Instead, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of this year’s induction of the Class of 2020: Robert Ayers, Adam Johnson, Dave Killips, Kelly Smith, Dr. Annie (Tewel) Sadosty and the 2006-07 Mason County Central volleyball team.
McKinley was an All-State tennis player twice and once in golf. He was a state runner-up at No. 1 doubles last fall and he was a state semifinalist during his junior year, also at No. 1 doubles. In his junior year in golf, he finished 11th in the state at the MHSAA Division 2 state golf tournament.
He was named all-conference in tennis and golf three times, respectively, and twice each on the first team. He also won league titles in tennis and golf two times, and he was the defending regional champion going into this past spring. McKinley also played a role on the Ludington boys basketball team the past two seasons.
McKinley soared in the classroom, too. He had a 4.126 grade point average, was an Alpha Grad, was Academic All-State for three years and was named to the Dean’s List at West Shore Community College where he is dual-enrolled.
In the summer, he also played on the Meijer and Calloway Junior Golf Tour, and he’s a two-time Lincoln Hills Junior Club Champion.
He plans to attend Calvin University in the fall.
Malburg was a standout in cross country and track at Mason County Eastern. She is a four-time state-qualifying runner and twice was All-State, and she is a four-time Class D All-State runner. She captained the cross country team the past two falls. She was All-Western Michigan D League all four seasons.
In track, she is a two-time state qualifier and earned All-WMD twice on the first team and five times on the second team.
Malburg, too, did well in the classroom. She has been an all-As student all four years of high school, and she was Academic All-State for three seasons in cross country.
She has been involved in the National Honor Society, the varsity club, Quiz Bowl, crochet club, the Future Farmers of America and 4-H. In FFA, she earned her greenhand degree, chapter degree and state degree.
Malburg plans to attend West Shore Community College and then transfer to Michigan State.