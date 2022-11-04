Captain Chuck's II

Captain Chuck’s II employees Corey Houser, right, and Wyatt Crawford stock shelves at Captain Chuck’s new store located at 75 N. Jebavy Drive in Ludington before the store opened in summer 2020.

Measuring location: Captain Chuck’s II

Here’s a look at one of the measuring and sponsoring locations of the Ludington Daily News’ Deer of the Year Contest:

Business Name: Captain Chuck’s II

Business Address: 75 N. Jebavy Drive

City: Ludington

Business Phone: 231-843-4458

Website: www.capt-chuck.com

Products/Services offered by your business: We are a full service fishing and hunting pro shop. Offering a large selection of salmon, walleye and bass fishing equipment, as well as an archery sales and service pro shop.

What sets you apart from competitors: Captain Chuck’s offers repairs on many different types of bows and crossbows. We also have a full service line spooling area for all types of reels. And a strong local knowledge of where the hot bite is for fishing.

Significant accmplishments: Late in 2020 we opened a new, larger store. With our new location, we can offer a larger selection for our customers.

