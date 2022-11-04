Measuring location: Captain Chuck’s II

Here’s a look at one of the measuring and sponsoring locations of the Ludington Daily News’ Deer of the Year Contest:

Business Name: Captain Chuck’s II

Business Address: 75 N. Jebavy Drive

City: Ludington

Business Phone: 231-843-4458

Website: www.capt-chuck.com

Products/Services offered by your business: We are a full service fishing and hunting pro shop. Offering a large selection of salmon, walleye and bass fishing equipment, as well as an archery sales and service pro shop.

What sets you apart from competitors: Captain Chuck’s offers repairs on many different types of bows and crossbows. We also have a full service line spooling area for all types of reels. And a strong local knowledge of where the hot bite is for fishing.

Significant accmplishments: Late in 2020 we opened a new, larger store. With our new location, we can offer a larger selection for our customers.