Your Name: Brandon Knoll

The Business Name: Pentwater Convenience Center

Business Address: 4374 W. Monroe Road, Pentwater

Business Phone: 231-869-4203

Website: Find us on Facebook.

Products/Services offered by your business: Gasoline, Convenience Items and Pizza.

Brief summary of your professional background: When my dad started this business, I was able to grow up working here before moving on to other professional opportunities. I came back just over three years ago and enjoy interacting with the community.

Brief explanation of benefits your business offers and/or what sets you apart from competitors: As a family-owned and operated business, we are community oriented. We try to keep our gas prices the lowest within the area. Our staff is welcoming and friendly.

Significant accomplishments (awards, improvements, etc.): We are very excited about our newest offering of pizza! We have pizza by the slice throughout the day. If you want more than just a slice or two, we also offer takeout orders for full pizzas between the hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. You can stop in or view our menu on our Facebook page.