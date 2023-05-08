MUSKEGON — The Ludington girls soccer team defeated Orchard View 5-0 Monday night at Orchard View to improve its record to 5-7-2 overall and 4-3-1 in conference play.
It was 2-0 at halftime. Junior Karli Mesyar was the star with a hat trick.
Junior Emma McKinley and sophomore Maddie Billings added one goal each. McKinley had an assist and Billings had two.
In net, junior Grace Ashley played in the first half and saved both shots sent her way. Freshman Cambria Britton played the second half and saved all seven shots.
Shots were 27-9 in favor of Ludington.