We don’t know.
That was essentially the message from Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director Mark Uyl Friday during a press conference via Zoom. Uyl said there were several questions that needed to be answered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday.
“Unfortunately, some of the questions you have today we simply don’t have an answer for, yet,” he said. “For example, Mark, how often will a basketball player have to test? We don’t have that answer, yet.
“We read the order that was posted (Friday) morning. MDHHS will have updated testing guidance that will be released (Saturday). Many of the specific questions about testing, the mechanics of it, we think much of it will be similar to what was done in the fall pilot program, what’s been done for weeks in wrestling. It will be the same general approach to those other sports, but we just don’t have those details, yet, at this time.”
Uyl said despite all of the questions the organization has for the state’s health department, the winter tournaments will continue on and the spring sports practices will begin Monday as scheduled.
On April 2, Uyl said the remaining winter sports teams in competition will have to undergo the antigen rapid testing. He said it affects 890 wrestlers — who were required to go through the testing for the entire season — plus about 950 basketball players.
The order also calls for testing of all spring sports athletes. Uyl, again, said there were several questions that need to be answered by MDHHS.
“We’re going to wait on (Saturday’s) testing document. Again, we don’t know if that is going to be all spring sports. For example, are our golfers and tennis players going to be required to test? Is this only going to deal with contact sports? These are some of the questions we have not answers for.”
Even the frequency of the antigen rapid testing is in question, Uyl said. One example was during a press conference with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, that Whitmer said testing would need to take place before practices and games and Khaldun said testing could be done once a week. Uyl said the MHSAA is awaiting more specific guidance from MDHHS.
Uyl pointed out that the testing isn’t just for high school athletes, but also for middle school athletes. All children ages 13-19 involved in athletics would be subjected to the testing protocols. And what exact sports may need to have antigen testing or not still have many questions.
“We’ll continue to take our spring on a sport-by-sport basis, and again, we’ll follow what MDHHS requires when it comes to masking,” he said.
All of the testing would be free to the school districts and families, and the bill is to be footed by the state, Uyl said.
“We have been very grateful to MDHHS for supplying those tests. It hasn’t just been for our wrestling schools. It has been for any schools that wanted to test athletes in other sports,” Uyl said. “They’ve been making that available to schools to test athletes since January free of charge.”
Uyl said the MDHHS has the testing capacity available for the weeks ahead.
The MHSAA is aware of many teams that are not playing in the tournament, and the numbers state-wide are promising. However, Uyl said the organization has not looked at shutting down its winter tournaments.
“We haven’t gotten any of that indication from MDHHS,” he said. “I think if you go back to the experience of the pilot testing program in January, which included indoors sports, which included contact sports, I think that the data shows sports can be done and can be done safely.
“The data has continued to show. I realize that schools have reported more cases… We’re continuing to manage the positive cases, continuing to follow all of that local health department guidance.”