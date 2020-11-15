The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced it suspended its fall tournaments for girls volleyball, girls swimming & diving and football while also suspending all winter practices and competitions scheduled to begin over the next three weeks because of the emergency order announced Sunday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The volleyball and swimming & diving tournaments have one week remaining, with MHSAA finals for both previously scheduled for Nov. 21. The 11 and 8-Player football playoffs also are nearing their conclusions, with the 8-player postseason two games from completion and 11-player down to its final three rounds.
The announcement only affects Ludington’s and Manistee’s girls swimming teams for the tournaments. No other teams were affected, and local schools were not scheduled to host a volleyball state quarterfinal or a football playoff game.
“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted,” stated MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl in a release Sunday night. “We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to fall and winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.”
Ludington’s and Manistee’s girls swimming state qualifiers were preparing for the Division 3 state meet at Lake Orion High School. The state meet was scheduled to be a timed finals event set for Nov. 21.
The winter sports season was already underway. The Lakeshore Badgers, the former Manistee co-op hockey team under a new name, was scheduled to open their season Friday night at Grand Rapids Northview. The team also lost its home opener that was scheduled for Saturday evening against Mount Pleasant.
Practices for hockey began Nov. 2. Last Monday, practices could start Nov. 9 with the first competition not being able to be scheduled until Nov. 23.
Girls basketball practices were permitted to start last Monday, and the schedule was supposed to start the week of Nov. 30.
Practices were scheduled to start in boys basketball, wrestling and bowling today. The boys swimming and diving team was not permitted to start until Nov. 23 before the order from MDHHS.