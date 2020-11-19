The four members of the Ludington girls swimming team who were set to participate in the MHSAA Division 3 state meet will the opportunity to open a gift days before Christmas as the Michigan High School Athletic Association rescheduled the meet for Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Until then, the Orioles will have to wait until at least Dec. 9 before they can get back in the pool and practice because of the three-week shutdown of high school athletics by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Any practices and competitions starting on Dec. 9 are contingent upon the MDHHS lifting its restrictions, according to a press release from the MHSAA after changes were made by the organization’s legislative body, the Representative Council, on Wednesday.
According to the release, there will be a two-week period for the swimmers to practice ahead of the state meet. The practices are only for those who qualified for the state meet, and for Ludington, that’s RyAnn Rohrer, Anna Wietrzykowski, Paige Rasbach and Meg Ruba.
The state meet was originally scheduled to take place Saturday, and for the Orioles, that meant a trip to Lake Orion High School in northern Oakland County.
Not only was the state swimming and diving meet from the fall postponed into December, but so was the conclusion of the volleyball and football playoffs. It affected Oakridge and Montague from the West Michigan Conference in football while Marion is still playing in the 8-Player playoffs. In volleyball, nearby Cadillac and Mesick of the Western Michigan D League were both in a state quarterfinal.
The volleyball quarterfinals are scheduled for Dec. 15 with the semifinals Dec. 17 and 18. The finals are scheduled for Dec. 19. The regional finals and 8-Player semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. The state semifinals in 11-player and state finals in 8-player would be Dec. 21 and 22. The 11-player finals are scheduled for Dec. 28 and 29.
“We understand where COVID numbers were trending, and that’s why we have been supportive of the order to pause,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl stated in a press release. “But these fall sports deserve closure, and this strategy provides the best opportunities without further interruptions to a normal course of training and competition.
“A very small percentage of our teams remain active in our fall tournaments, also limiting potential exposure to the virus across the state.”
WINTER SPORTS
Practices for winter sports will be allowed to resume on Dec. 9. Competition, however, will not be permitted to start until the new year, Jan. 4, 2021.
“By waiting until January to begin winter competition, the council is allowing our teams to continue activity but also restricting the mixing of communities to further promote reducing COVID spread,” Uyl stated in the release.
The release stated the council meets on Dec. 4 for its annual fall meeting, and it will consider adjusting the winter tournaments because of the shortened competition season. The earliest winter tournament that affects local schools is typically wrestling, bowling and competitive cheer. The state finals for the individual state tournament in wrestling last year was the first weekend of March.
In most years, the post-season tournaments for winter sports are staggered to be completed on different weekends.
Geoff Kimmerly, a spokesman with the MHSAA, told the Daily News that the organization is not looking at changing the start dates for spring sports at this time.
“It would be more about moving some of our earlier winter tournaments to end late in March,” Kimmerly said.
Practices for all spring sports sponsored by local schools are scheduled begin March 15, 2021.