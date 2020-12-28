The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Saturday that it was pushing back its fall tournaments into January so it follows the emergency orders of the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.
The MDHHS’s current epidemic order is set to expire on Jan. 15, 2021, and the MHSAA was planning to implement a pilot program on rapid testing for COVID-19 in partnership with the state for the fall tournaments while the order is in place.
Because of the belief that testing was coming, those schools with fall sports teams in the playoffs for football, volleyball and girls swimming/diving were allowed to start practicing again just before Christmas.
However, last Monday, the MHSAA halted those practices after gathering more information from the MDHHS. The MHSAA stated it was going to receive the rapid-result antigen tests by Tuesday with testing scheduled to start on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
In Saturday’s announcement, the MHSAA is permitting practices in the fall sports, but it pushed back the tournament dates. Football teams in the 11-player regional finals and the 8-player state semifinals may have two days outdoor, non-contact conditioning and drills wearing helmets and pads with social distancing starting today, Monday, in advance of the first round of testing of the MDHHS rapid testing pilot program on Wednesday.
Schools will test not only players but also coaches and other team personnel with a full-contact practice taking place after a first round of negative results, according to Saturday’s release. The testing program utilizes the BinaxNOW antigen tests that produce results in 15 minutes.
The football finals for 8-player will be Saturday, Jan. 16, and the 11-player finals are scheduled for the weekend of Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24.
The MHSAA did not announce a date for the volleyball or girls swimming finals, and it stated that it will have more details in early January. According to Saturday’s release, those two sports could start practice on Jan. 15 if the restrictions on non-contact sports are lifted. If those restrictions are lifted, the participants in those two sports could practice and compete outside the required rapid testing program.
If the epidemic order continues, however, the MHSAA stated that those two sports could practice, but teams and individuals would have to follow the same requirements of football for the rapid-testing pilot program to be eligible to participate.
The girls swimming and diving season only has its finals left to complete. The volleyball tournament has its state quarterfinal, semifinal and final to conclude. The MHSAA plans to complete championships in both sports no later than Jan. 30.