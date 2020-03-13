Ludington’s boys basketball and swim teams along with the Pentwater boys basketball team saw their seasons suspended after a decision was made by the MHSAA due to health concerns.
At 2:25 p.m. Thursday, the MHSAA announced that it will be suspending all ongoing winter tournaments due to concerns related to COVID-19.
MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl made a statement regarding the situation that led to the suspension being made.
“Based on the events of the last 48 hours, and with things changing by the minute, we believe we have no choice but to suspend our winter tournaments immediately,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “This is a suspension until we have a better handle on the situation. The health and welfare of everyone involved is our number one priority.”
With the suspension of play coming so quickly, Ludington athletic director Randy Fountain said that they are still trying to iron out some details with both teams.
