The quartet of swimmers at Ludington High School will be able to re-start their training for the state finals on Monday, Jan. 4, as the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced its return to practice date and tournament finals on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release from the MHSAA, the girls swimming state finals and the state volleyball tournament will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 16.
Participants in both sports will be taking part in a rapid testing pilot program that was developed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, according to the MHSAA’s release.
“Athletes, coaches and other team personnel directly involved in practice and competition must test three times per week using BinaxNOW antigen tests that produce results within 15 minutes,” the MHSAA stated in its release. “Teams and individuals in both sports must complete one round of negative COVID-19 tests before beginning practice.”
The Division 3 state swimming and diving tournament — where Ludington’s swimmers are scheduled to compete — will be at Lake Orion High School in north Oakland County. Spectators will not be allowed for the state swimming tournament nor the remaining playoff games in volleyball or football, the MHSAA stated.
Ludington’s RyAnn Rohrer is qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard backstroke and a member of the 400-yard freestyle relay team with Meg Ruba, Paige Rasbach and Anna Wietrzykowski.
The swimming state finals were originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, but shutdown emergency orders from the MDHHS suspended the finals until they could be rescheduled. A continuation of those orders pushed an initial rescheduling date of late December into January.
The state volleyball quarterfinals were rescheduled for Jan. 12 at various sites across the state. The state semifinals, scheduled for Jan. 14 and 15, and the state finals on Jan. 16 will be played at Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena.
The state football playoffs are scheduled to start again on Jan. 9.
Football teams were allowed to restart practices on Monday with two days of outdoor, non-contact conditioning drills with helmets and shoulderpads with physical distancing. The first round of the rapid testing with the BinaxNOW antigen tests is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 30, for the football teams.