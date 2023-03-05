BATTLE CREEK — Mason County Eastern’s Jude Mickevich competed at the MHSAA Division 4 individual state bowling tournament Saturday hosted at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek.
Mickevich, a junior, was 48th in the 60-bowler field. Each bowler competes in six games to qualify for the single elimination tournament. The top 16 advance to the bracket. Mickevich bowled a six-game series of 925. His best game was his third as he bowled a 205.
The top qualifier for the bracket was David Kowalski of Allen Park Cabrini with a 1,258. The 16th qualifier was Grandville Calvin Christian’s Jake Newenhouse with a 1,081. Saginaw Nouvel’s Alex McCarthy, though, won the state title against Bryce Cadaret of Allen Park Cabrini. McCarthy was 10th in qualifying and Cadaret was eighth.