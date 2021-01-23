With a goal of reducing conflicts, not double-crested cormorants, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has decided to allow permits more than doubling the current lethal take of the federally protected migratory birds when local populations harm stocked, wild, hatchery or aquaculture fish populations, vegetation or property.
The maximum take in the 48 contiguous states prescribed in the order is 121,504 – up from under 58,000 allowed most recently.
The order is of interest in Michigan where concentrated local populations of cormorants harm fisheries such as perch in the Les Cheneaux Islands. Nesting populations have destroyed vegetation on shoreline islands in the Beaver Island archipelago in Lake Michigan potentially worsening erosion as well as consuming fish.
Complaints arise elsewhere as well including over the rip-rap barrier reef in Lake Michigan protecting the Ludington Pumped Storage Plants. The man-made structure hosts both nesting and transient cormorants, sometimes in large numbers. That concerns some, such as angler Richard Underwood who contend they feed on local perch populations and newly-stocked fish damaging the Ludington resource.
The USFWS decision, effective Feb. 12, requires increased monitoring and reporting by state and tribal agencies using the new permits. Lethal removal can only be done in conjunction with established non-lethal harassment measures. Lethal take is not allowed on federally owned property.
“If implemented correctly, this could be a long-term solution,” Randy Claramunt, Lake Huron Basin Coordinator at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said. Claramunt has spent years working on the issue.
The challenge is to balance management objectives for cormorants with fishery management goals.
“This can get us there,” Claramunt said. It was fishery stakeholders’ and managers’ preferred option.
Claramunt calls it a conservative, defendable approach.
Depredation orders used for more than a decade were shelved in 2016 after a federal court in response to a lawsuit ruled USFWS failed to show predation orders had a positive or meaningful impact on fish populations. The court ruled a new environmental assessment was needed before predation orders could be reinstated. The latest environmental impact statement was competed in October 2020. The 232-page document was filed in November ahead of the new order.
“We wanted a little more aggressive control of cormorants, but understand that would make the Fish and Wildlife Service more vulnerable,” Claramunt said. “At least we will have some management in place.”
Once near extinction due to the effect of pesticides and hunting, the opportunistic, fish-eating bird rebounded in recent decades creating conflicts with people who viewed cormorants as damaging local fisheries and preying upon recently stocked fish, among other concerns.
In “What It’s Like to Be A Bird,” David Allen Sibley writes “Cormorants are the most efficient marine predators in the world, catching more fish per unit of effort, on average, than any other animal.”
The overall population of cormorants likely will be reduced only slightly due to the new rule, but it provides a tool to address cormorants locally causing harm, Claramunt said.
The decision calls for flyway meetings be convened this year to determine the amount of lethal take to allocate to specific states.
“We don’t know how many birds we can apply for,” Claramunt said. “It’s really an important issue to us.”
An estimated 871,001 to 1,031,757 cormorants live in the U.S. and Canada. The interior region has 548,430 to 623,086 individuals. The new decision sets the region’s maximum take at 78,632 to be divvied up among 24 states including Michigan.
Claramunt said an estimated 120,000 breeding pair of cormorants nest in Michigan.
“We shouldn’t see increases but we won’t see huge decreases either,” Claramunt said. “The devil’s in the details.”
In “Birds of Mason County,” author Dave Dister reports a maximum daily count locally of 4,200 cormorants off the Ludington harbor Sept. 5, 2013. He notes the breeding colony — in 2008 about 370 nests — at the Pumped Storage Plant reef is the only one within a radius of 75 miles.
Underwood argues that because the Pumped Storage Plant’s reef is not natural, it attracts and retains nesting and resting cormorants that otherwise wouldn’t be here, at least not in the numbers noted. In the past, cormorants have at times been shot at the reef or in other ways controlled under permit.
The USFWS expects states and tribes “to prioritize their allotted take to entities/instances most in need of conflict resolution, and would encourage them to conduct monitoring to assess the efficacy of control activities.”
The monitoring prospect concerns Claramunt. A research project through Michigan State University should help determine how to approach the monitoring requirement, he said.
The Record of Decision states the USFWS favors Alternate A — five were studied — in part because tracking of authorized and actual take will be done in manner less burdensome than other alternatives studied. Plus, states and tribes are already familiar with the permitting framework and “have a long history of accurate reporting of take.”
The USFWS states the new permit will allow more flexibility, responsiveness and timeliness in addressing conflicts associated with cormorants at the state and tribal level, perhaps reducing complaints.
“Importantly, reducing the abundance of cormorants is not the goal of the Service or this new permit,” it states. “Rather, the goal of the Service is to reduce the number of conflicts associated with cormorants by combining lethal and nonlethal methods and allowing lethal take of cormorants where conflicts exist. Consequently, the abundance of cormorants in some areas may be reduced, but regional and continental populations will be managed at sustainable levels, albeit at somewhat reduced abundances.”
Underwood is pessimistic. “I don’t have any faith in it at all,” he said. “It’s just a rewording of the plan they have in place.”
He said he plans to contact the Natural Resources Commission to discuss new ideas he has about the matter including a different means for planting brown trout. He previously suggested devising a method to spray water on the reef to dissuade cormorants nesting and resting there and has advocated for planting hatchery fish at night or in more protected areas such as the carferry dock to limit exposure to cormorants and gulls when the fingerlings are first released. He suggests also the USFWS correlate Ludington Pumped Storage fish barrier net effectiveness data to cormorant numbers in Ludington as part of its studies of cormorants.
Frank Krist, a Lake Huron citizens fishery advisory member, said he is pleased by the choice, but cautioned, “only time will show if the new approach will adequately protect newly stocked and free-swimming fish.
“For example, the culling of cormorants on federal lands is not permitted which makes it difficult to manage the cormorants in areas like Saginaw Bay where major roosts are located on the federally owned Charity Islands. In addition, the biological models will have to be tested to determine if the best balance of protecting both the birds and fish can be achieved. This is a starting point and over the next few years it will become evident if this method is adequate to protect newly stocked and free-swimming fish in both the Great Lakes and inland waters.”
Another factor for this year at least, according to Claramunt, is the line item funding cormorant lethal take measures was removed from the current State of Michigan budget because the practice was so limited. He’s not sure if and when that will be restored.