Professional motocross legend and Ludington native Kelly Smith is honored with being named as a member of the this year’s class to be inducted into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.
“The most important thing about it is that a motor sports person is being recognized,” Smith said. “It’s obviously quite the honor.”
Smith and the other members of this year’s class — Bob Ayers, Adam Johnson, Dave Killips, Dr. Annie (Tewel) Sadosty and the 2007 Mason County Central volleyball team — were originally scheduled to inducted into the hall of fame today, but the ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith is incredibly decorated as a fierce motocross competitor. Three national championships in East Coast four-stroke, two championships in the U.S. Open of Supercross and eleven national Arenacross championships amounts to quite a good-looking trophy case.
His racing took him all over, and he’s raced in arenas, stadiums and venues near and far. Some arenas and stadiums, such as the Pontiac Silverdome and the Metrodome in Minneapolis, are no longer standing while others, like Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids and Daytona International Speedway — are obviously still there.
He also invited to ESPN’s X Games in 2013.
After all the success in motocross, age started to become a factor for Smith.
“I did have a couple of bad injuries toward the end of my career,” Smith said, citing a torn ACL and a broken leg as his two worst. “You just start to lose your edge a little bit. You don’t necessarily feel like it so much because you still feel young, but it becomes evident in your results.”
Smith always believed that when the time came that he wasn’t competing at the highest level, he would be content with stepping away. But that wasn’t to say he was done competing.
Smith adapted to watercross, a slightly less dangerous version of motocross, racing on jet skis and watercrafts. It’s safe to say Smith’s skills have translated well, as he currently has two world championships in watercross to his name and looks to capture more. His most recent title was just last year.
“I always liked riding jetskis for a little bit of cross-training in the summer months,” Smith said. “So when I was asked by my team at the time if I was interested in taking a look at watercross, I said why not?”
The thrill of competing in motocross and watercross allows Smith to do what he loves and travel the nation, but he won’t ever call anywhere but Ludington his home.
“For me, this was always home and I’ve come back to raise a family here,” Smith said.
Now, Smith is raising his family, works for Pere Marquette Township as manager of the parks department while also working in real estate — all of that on top of competing in watercross.