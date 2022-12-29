I love looking at the weather forecast. It’s one of the highpoints of my day — usually. This weekend and early next week, we’re looking at temperatures above freezing, possibly substantially so.

As much as I’d like to give you bluegill fishing tips or tip-up tips or walleye jigging tips, I’m not going to do that. We’re a week away from safe ice, so I’m going to hold off on more ice fishing stories.

Instead, I’m going to suggest five things you can do in a 40-degree January. Hopefully, we don’t have a long-enough warmup for you to do them all.

Hiking

This is some fantastic weather for hiking. Put your layers on, your wool socks and head out. My favorite place to hike is in Ludington State Park, but there are also some great trails at the Mason County Park at the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant and up in the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness.

One request for courtesy: I’m not a cross-country skier, but if you come across groomed ski trails, please don’t walk on them. Stay off to the side or pick another trail. The woods can keep some of these ski tracks usable into above-freezing temperatures. (I should say I’m not a cross-country skier anymore. My mother introduced me to the sport at Northville’s Maybury State Park, where there were groomed trails and rentals back in the 1980s).

Other hiking options include the North Country Trail, the Silver Creek Pathway on the Pine River north of Luther, and the Bowman Lake loop west of Baldwin.

Some things to remember as you head east: There may be ice on the trails, so bring cleats or crampons to aid in your footing.

Shooting

This is one of my favorite times of year to visit the rifle range. There aren’t many people using the ranges, so you can get in and accomplish what you need to do.

I speak often of reloading and working up handloads. This is the time of year to do it, especially for deer cartridges. Why? This is the kind of weather we have in November. Do you want to see how your rounds will group in the cold? Put that range membership to good use.

Of course, you may have to use that car wash card you got for Christmas afterwards.

Practice your packing

We’re a long way from snowmobiles on the ice, but one of the big differences between pulling your gear out on foot and towing your shanty behind a snowmobile is how you have to pack. Although we all love glare ice on our lakes, this is the kind of year when we get hunky-chunky ice that tosses your gear around and ruins things.

I actually have two shanties and I use them in two entirely different ways. This is actually a product of my own frugality. When my Frabill Trekker 2 finally bit the dust, it ended badly. The waterproofing inside the tent flaked off, the tent developed wear holes and one of the poles actually snapped after too much use in high wind. So then what do you do? You’ve got a sled with no tent, a towbar already attached, a travel cover? I bought a hub that fit into the sled and then figured out how to pack my heater, my chairs, my bait bucket and my rod bags into the sled. It’s a nice solution for when I have time, but also for when I know conditions are going to ruin a flip-style shanty.

I later picked up a used flip-style shanty that’s slightly smaller than my Trekker. Last year in my three trips to Houghton Lake, Mullett Lake and Saginaw Bay, I actually used the hub-style shanty more than I did the flip. Why? The forecast was for ridiculously high winds — gusts over 40 mph. It’s more work to haul and set up and take down a hub, but it’s a much sturdier shanty in the wind when you set up all the guy lines or support straps.

My point is, each of these two shelters have a different packing strategy, but I always try to make sure that things aren’t moving around, banging up and down, rubbing on the tent walls or generally loose enough to do damage. In the past I have had reel handles break, my heater is a mass of Gorilla Tape and epoxy (but still working after 10 years) and my original travel cover is in tatters after coming loose and getting sucked under the sled. So learn from my mistakes, buy bungee cords of different length or use the integrated straps on today’s travel covers. Putting everything in a sled is a game of Tetris. Me showing you how things fit in mine won’t do you much good. You’re going to have to play with it and figure out your own packing strategy. Cinch everything down tight and take the extra time to pack carefully every time you’ll be pulling your gear along behind an ATV or snowmobile.

Organize your tackle

I tend to write about this closer to spring, but if you were lucky enough to get some new tackle or new tackle boxes, this is a great time to get everything the way you want it.

My bass fishing partner and I struggled last summer. If it wasn’t our impossible schedules, it was our own fishing of memories that got in our way. So in the four-plus weeks I’ve been coughing, I’ve been plotting and planning. The holes in our game were our inability or unwillingness to fish deep. The best ways to fish deep are with crankbaits or soft plastics. Crankbaits are the primary problem when you’re storing your tackle, so most tackle boxes are built to accommodate them. But soft plastics are another matter, especially Carolina rigs and drop-shot rigs.

These deepwater tactics require you to tie leaders in certain ways. The best way to do this is to pre-tie them and store them in a “worm wallet,” which is just a miniature binder with plastic-bag pages. Of course, my worm wallet was stuffed with spinnerbaits, so for Christmas my in-laws were nice enough to pick up a spinnerbait storage box for me. My spare time this winter will be spent getting Carolina rigs pre-tied and my soft-plastic lures organized.

Educate yourself

I’m a reader and a writer, and that’s always been my preferred way of taking in information. But you’d be foolish to ignore what’s happening right now. Just as the 1960s and ‘70s saw an explosion of magazines teaching you everything you wanted to know about hunting, fishing, camping, skiing or any other pursuit, we are now in a golden age of video and audio content — and it’s all free.

Want to learn how to fish for muskies? You can spend 10 years reading Musky Hunter magazine back issues and getting rare books on interlibrary loan like I did or you can get on YouTube or the KOTV channel on Roku and watch endless episodes of muskie fishing shows. Want to learn about walleyes? Same outlets. Locally, the Reel2Reel Outdoors videos offer one of the best routes to a quick Great Lakes fishing education on YouTube and other social media outlets. Their recent interview with one of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ negotiators on the Lake Michigan Consent Decree is something everyone should take in.

If you’re into hiking, the Adventure Archives channel on YouTube has put together episodes of iconic trips from all corners of the U.S., including the Nordhouse Wilderness. Want to learn about winter camping? Check out Jim Baird, Ted Baird, Lost Lakes or Xander Budnick on YouTube.

And to me, even better than YouTube is all of the podcasts. I do a lot of driving for my real estate work and I truly enjoy listening to podcasts about fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, canoeing and even guitar.

I’ll never give up on reading — nothing gives me more joy than sitting down with an insightful article. But if the weather outside is nasty, take the opportunity to further your skills with video and audio information.