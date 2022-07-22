In spite of my penchant for the occasional rock concert or trip to Cedar Point, I’ve found I don’t really like crowds.
I especially don’t like them on hiking trails.
This was the idea in my head when I suggested to my son that we skip our normal local hikes and head for the Silver Creek Pathway near Luther.
I didn’t know much about the trail except it was a loop and it was about four miles, all along the Pine River, which I’ve come to love the last couple years.
And while all those facts are true, they fall short of conveying the natural beauty that this trail winds through.
We picked a warm, overcast day to investigate the trail and we lucked out that the 10 percent chance of rain held off until we were finished.
We came away thinking that we’d go back for fall, winter and spring hikes.
Getting there
If you haven’t explored the area north of Luther, it’s quite scenic and reminds me a little of the hills of the Western UP. There’s no exposed rock, but the elevation changes along State Road make for a fun drive.
The preferred trailhead to me is Silver Creek State Forest Campground, which has ample parking and a couple of hand-pump wells.
The water isn’t too rusty tasting, either.
The alternate trailhead is at the Lincoln Bridge State Forest Campground on the river.
I suppose this would be a good spot to mention that the pathway isn’t perfect — it does share a couple hundred yards with a motorized trail loop frequented by side-by-side UTVs.
Most of this trail-sharing is just adjacent to the Lincoln Bridge site.
The fastest route from Ludington is to take U.S. 10 east to M-37 north to old M-63 east. Turn north on North State Road and the first deep valley you hit will be the Pine River.
The entry to Silver Creek State Forest Campground is on your left.
Because it’s a state forest campground, you will need a recreation passport to park.
If you choose to park at Lincoln Bridge, it’s off of 10 Mile Road just a few miles farther north up State Road.
The Pine
The star of the show on this hike is the Pine River and you will see it from all angles.
The trail follows the river along severe bluffs and lowlands and every kind of terrain in between.
It’s a skinny trail in places, but fairly well marked and easy to follow for all but one section. But it’s a loop, so if you keep the river on your left shoulder all the way, you should come back to where you started.
There are a couple peninsulas or oxbows that can lengthen your hike considerably.
The river is not officially “wild-and-scenic” on this stretch. My guess is the motorized trail has something to do with that.
Downstream from Lincoln Bridge all the way to Low Bridge near Tippy Dam Pond is in the permit-required, wild-and-scenic stretch, though.
More from this section
In spite of lacking official status, I assure this is wild and scenic.
We saw deer, turtles, mink, muskrats and signs of beaver, turkeys and other wildlife.
The best scenery, though, is the river itself.
You can see right to the gravel-lined bottom in most places and if you have polarized glasses you’ll see trout and other fish.
Fishing
Yes, you can fish on this trail! If you’re looking for an introduction to fishing the Pine River, this is a nice place to start.
Although there are some hills you won’t want to take on in waders, there are plenty of gravel runs and deep holes to try your luck for the river’s brown, rainbow and occasional brook trout.
The rainbows are landlocked.
They can go downstream, but once they drop below Tippy Dam, they’ll never return to the Pine as steelhead.
One quirk to fishing the Pine, though: The season is the old “Last Saturday in April through Sept. 30” season instead of one of the liberalized year-round seasons with species-specific restrictions.
The hike
As you get started leaving Silver Creek campground, you have a few twists and turns before you ascend a high bank.
This is a pretty tough hill, but worth the hike as you can see a long stretch of river from a beautiful high vantage point.
The trail pulls away from the river briefly to go through mixed conifers and hardwoods before visiting a lowland area.
Emerging from the lowlands, the trail joins with Lincoln Hills Route for a culvert crossing, then you’re back in the woods again.
The trail emerges again to give another stunning high view of the river before rejoining the motorized trail again.
It descends into lowlands and joins the river to bring you to Lincoln Bridge.
Leaving Lincoln Bridge, you have to walk a couple hundred yards along the Lincoln Hills Route before the trail ducks into the woods and takes you right to the river’s edge among cedar trees.
It’s cooler here and the river is gorgeous with lots of gravel under clear water on display.
Then it’s uphill and into a hardwoods area for several hundred yards before you re-join the river for more cedar-shaded beauty.
From here the trail hugs the river through three oxbows so there are lots of places to stop and take photos or make a few casts.
The final stretch passes through some meadow areas and crosses two small creeks before rejoining the river and crossing back into the Silver Creek Campground.
It took us just about two hours to do this hike and I would compare it in both length and difficulty to the Lost Lake to Island to Ridge trail loop at Ludington State Park.
The best part was, outside of a few people near the campground on our return loop, we had the trail to ourselves.