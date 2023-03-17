When Freshwater Fishing Hall-of-Famer Mark Martin talks about the things he does differently than the average fisherman, there are very few big bullet-point items. Instead, there are dozens, if not hundreds of little things. I only mention Martin because I’ve attended so many of his schools and seminars, but it was the same with all of the tournament boats that I jumped on to observe in the Ludington Offshore Classic and the same with the bass pros I’ve fished with. The key to success isn’t a new rod or a new reel, but a dozen other things you can do.
Here’s a list of things to consider as we wait – again – for the weather to make fishing a little more comfortable.
Cheaters or readers
Yeah, I’m old. I can still read fine print if I stretch my arms out, but it’s getting to the point where I don’t go anywhere without reading glasses.
I have a pair in every room and a pair on the boat.
Even if you’re having no trouble with reading at all, it’s never a bad idea to keep a pair of +1.25 glasses on board so you can see which way to twist the hook to get it out of the net or, worse, out of your friend.
One of the best ways to carry cheaters is to wear them around your neck and my favorite pair for open-water fishing and ice fishing is a pair of CliC glasses.
These hang around your neck on a hard plastic loop and then the lenses click together when you bring them up to face level.
Thank you to Dr. Dan King for the inspiration for these a couple years ago. They are the best glasses for the boat or the shanty.
Sharpen those hooks
I know, I know. I harp on this every year, but it’s always relevant. You won’t find a muskie angler who doesn’t own two or three hook files and have them scattered around the boat. I have them on the boat, the workbench and under the coffee table.
Your hooks are at their best when they are sharpest. A sharper point makes a smaller entry hole in the fish’s mouth and makes it more likely that the fish will stay on.
Sharpening your hooks is something that won’t just help you in trolling for brown trout or walleye, it will help you casting for bass or even fishing for panfish under a bobber. And don’t just check lures.
Check the hooks on your perch rigs and your ice jigs. Buy a couple of files – or small sharpening stones – and learn how to bring out that razor-sharp point in your hooks.
If you have a hook where the point can’t be salvaged, replace it.
It doesn’t take a lot of friction to sharpen most hooks – just up one side toward the point and up the other side toward the point. Then check the sharpness by lightly applying the point to your fingernail and seeing if it catches.
Split rings and replacement hook
If you don’t have a pair of split-ring pliers and replacement hooks in the most common sizes, get some.
Replacing hooks is pretty elementary to keeping your hot lure in the water, especially when trolling.
If your favorite crankbait or spoon gets too fouled in the net, you can either remove the hook from the lure by the split ring or you can cut the hook with a pair of heavy side-cutters or Knipex. Either way, you can get that lure back in the water and then fuss with the hook that got into your net or your shirt or wherever. If you run out of replacement hooks, it’s pretty easy to take one off of a similar lure that’s not producing and put it on your hot lure. Always try to match the hook size and weight of the original.
Do you need three?
On the subject of hooks and brown trout, you may find that many of the boats trolling stickbaits with three treble hooks don’t actually have three treble hooks on those baits.
Ged Strzynski often fishes without that front hook. Why? Because it’s pretty rare that you will hook up on that hook and often when the fish gets hooked on more than one of the trebles, they will use the leverage of one end of the lure to shake off of the other end of the lure.
So those Rapala F11s you’re using can probably operate just fine with two hooks. I personally don’t remove front hooks intentionally, but if I need to steal a hook for a lure, I’ll steal it from that front spot.
Buoyancy manipulation
When it comes to casting with jerkbaits, buoyancy often comes into play. Sometimes the fish want a lure that sits still on the pause, sometimes they want the lure rising on the pause. How do you adjust these things? With slightly heavier or lighter hooks.
You can also put two larger hooks on a three-hook model to achieve similar buoyancy but better hooking ability.
Planer board management
If you troll with multiple planer boards on one side of your boat, eventually you’re going to encounter some waves. When you do, you’re going to notice that somehow one planer board jumped over another.
It happens in the waves when one board will catch a wave and dive or when one just takes flight while another digs in.
One way to make sure that your lines are always running as they should is to go with high-visibility backing on your trolling reels. Whether you’re running monofilament, fluorocarbon, leadcore or superline, you can always run a different color backing line.
I got this idea from Craig Coleman and it’s one of my favorite tips for trolling multiple lines because, as I said last week, shallow trolling on flat water is rarely as productive as trolling with a chop.
Eventually that chop will foul your lines, but with high-vis backing you can tell right away which line jumped which.
Speed control/boat control
Having a full windshield on a 17-foot boat isn’t always the handiest thing. I love it when we’re splashing down the lake, but I hate it when I’m trying to troll in a tailwind.
There are a couple of ways to keep your speed down when a tailwind is pushing your aluminum boat along faster than you’d like.
First, if you have a full windshield, open it. Just reducing the surface area of your “sail” can bleed off a couple tenths of a mile per hour. Second, play with the tilt of your motor.
You may wonder why I didn’t say “trim” and it’s because you’re not really trimming your boat when you’re going 2-3 mph – you’re more just changing the angle of your prop in relation to your boat.
But having your prop angled downward can reduce your trolling speed and having your prop angled to an almost negative trim can do the same.
I will constantly fiddle with my trim to dial my speed to just where I want it. You can also slow your boat simply by putting your bow-mount trolling motor in the water and having that extra drag on the boat.
I mentioned last week that many anglers are switching to their electric bow-mount motors for trolling, especially when they’re creeping along at that one-point-something mph that walleyes like.
Still going too fast? Well now you can look at drift-socks or “trolling bags,” as some call them here. But the simplest drift sock is a 5-gallon bucket on a rope. Just don’t forget it’s there or you might rip the cleat off of your boat.
Angling your outboard left and right can also be useful for boat control when you’re not trolling. If you struggle to keep your boat from spinning or turning the wrong way while working a weedline and casting, experiment with angling your boat motor toward and away from the weedline you’re fishing. This, when paired with your trolling motor, can keep your boat parallel so two anglers can cast in strong winds without the boat spinning.
Finally, one of the things I have been doing since I started muskie fishing is fishing in heavier winds.
The 45-inch fish I landed last year was caught in a 15-20 mph wind.
How did my little 12-volt trolling motor hold me in that wind? It didn’t.
I set it on autopilot and pointed it into the wind, then I went to the back of the boat and cast downwind while the boat creeped in that direction. One safety tip for this kind of fishing: Always wear your lifejacket and keep your trolling motor remote attached to your body.