Hunters, fishermen, birders, hikers, paddlers … we’re all hard to buy gifts for. Because we know what we need and if we need it we go get it.

So while a box of ammunition or a bird book or a new lure is a great idea, chances are, we already have one or two of them.

Outdoorspersons are also very frugal. So when we see something we need on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, we go grab that because it’s not going to get cheaper, is it?

And supply-chain issues haven’t helped our instant-gratification ways. Not only do we need it, it’s on sale AND in stock. Well, you’ll just have to forgive us.

Having made that public apology on all of our behalf, let’s get to some things you still might be able to get for us.

Wool and wicking

It’s cold outside, and we all spend time in it. Sooner or later, you either exert yourself into a sweat or you have a mishap where you get wet from a lake, stream or ditch.

As a die-hard paddler, I finally purchased a dry suit. But not everybody is crazy enough to want to paddle in every month of the year.

Before I had a drysuit, I came to appreciate the value of a wicking layer like Under Armour as well as wool outer layers.

Long underwear has been around as long as civilization, it seems, but in the last quarter-century it has taken a leap forward with compression gear like Under Armour that keeps heat-stealing moisture away from your body.

Granted, most of us don’t have superhero bodies, so the lycra look isn’t flattering, but it is effective. As far as wool outerwear, it doesn’t get much more simple or authentic than a Stormy Kromer hat made in Ironwood.

If they don’t have a color your loved one will like then they’re just very hard to please.

They have everything from plaids to hunter orange and all the colors to match or clash with all your other outerwear.

Perhaps more important than a wool hat, though, is a good pair of wool socks.

I’m partial to SmartWool, which Andy Klevorn recommended to me 20 years ago.

Their socks are fantastic wool blends and they actually stay up, unlike some older wool socks. I’ve worn heels in a couple pairs of them now, but they honestly lasted me 10 years of hunting and snowshoeing and ice fishing.

Gore-Tex is good

Another revolutionary fabric is Gore-Tex. It sheds water, holds up to abrasion and generally produces a fine garment. If your loved one is still using rubber rain gear or ancient ice-fishing clothing, it’s time for an update.

Basically outerwear is better across the board than it was 20 years ago.

Of course, you’re going to pay for this improvement, but you get a garment that’s going to last 10 years or more. Companies like Simms, Striker, Clam and even Rapala offer quality rain bibs and coats as well as ice-fishing suits with built-in flotation.

Most catalog retailers have also upscaled their outerwear offerings, but you should expect to pay a minimum of $200 for a coat and $150 for rain bibs or pants.

Finally, a good Gore-Tex bucket hat like those made by Outdoor Research will give your loved one more comfort on the trails or the water when inclement weather hits.

There’s something about keeping your face dry that makes recreating in a Midwest hurricane more tolerable.

Optics

I think I write about optics every year, but they never go out of style.

Quality binoculars or scopes are an absolute necessity for birding or hunting. Around 2010, optics manufacturers made discoveries about the coatings that can be applied to lenses to improve low-light quality, color transmission and more. Suffice to say, they’re just better than they were. If you make the right purchase, a $200 item from today stands up very well against optics from 2000 that cost upwards of $500. It’s that big a difference.

Sunglasses

There’s been some changes in the sunglasses world in the last few years. Some companies moved to foreign production, leaving other companies to fill the domestic production niche.

Bajio sunglasses are made in the U.S. and are designed by fishermen for fishermen.

H30 sunglasses, long a sport-show brand, have updated their offerings and now include more lenses to deal with different water colors at different times of day.

Generally speaking, if you’re an angler or paddler, you want blue mirror sunglasses for bright sun and clear water and green mirror sunglasses for diffuse light and darker water.

The actual colors of the lenses are going to be more of a gray for the bright sun and more of a copper for the indirect/low light.

Camping

Although there are lots of good fire-starting devices out there, one I was impressed with this year was the “BlastMatch.” This is basically a ferro rod in a spring-loaded sheath.

Want fire? Assemble your tinder (or a piece of birch bark) put the tip of this rod on it and press down a couple times. It showers the tinder with lasting sparks, giving you fire.

It also works well with commercial fire-starting blocks or wads.

They do come with a protective coating for shipping, so they do take some use to get to their best effectiveness.

Once you break it in, it is a great piece of emergency gear. I should point out that Jim and Ted Baird, winners of “Alone” season 4, note in their adventuring, they rely on Bic disposable lighters to do most of their fire-starting and they do more nights in the bush than most of us combined ever will.

Books

There are several books that I recommend year-in and year-out that everyone should have in their outdoors library.

A bowhunter who doesn’t have “Bowhunting Pressured Whitetails” should be very happy to receive it.

Birders should all have a copy of Roger Tory Peterson’s Field Guide to Eastern Birds in addition to other field guides for those tough IDs.

Two new offerings this year come from Michigan author Jerry Dennis and Ontario author Kevin Callan.

Dennis’ “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Four Seasons,” actually published late in 2021, but is a great read for outdoorspersons of all stripes.

Callan’s “Another Bend in the River: the Happy Camper’s Memoir” is not quite a full biography, but tells the tale of how he came to be the author of dozens of canoeing guides to Ontario.

Apps

Although you can’t gift an app, you can give gift cards to the Apple iTunes Store or the Google Play Store.

Two apps that I find to be invaluable are Navionics Boating (formerly Boating USA) and OnX Hunt.

Navionics Boating has detailed maps of pretty much every lake in the United States (and now includes Pleiness Lake).

The app comes in a couple of versions, but paying for the premium features is well worth your while.

One of the nicest features is that you can highlight a certain depth range (say 12-15 feet) on a new lake and then you can actually go out and follow that contour when drilling holes on the ice (or drifting, casting or trolling). This makes breaking down new fishing water a breeze. Premium or “+” costs $14.99 a year. OnX Hunt is $30 a year and has overlays for land ownership, trails, access points and public lands. I use it to show clients (rough) outlines of properties when I’m working my day job in real estate, but where it really shines is on public lands or in areas of mixed public-private ownership.

Knowing that you are definitely still on public land while hunting gives you a sense of security and really, responsibility. We all should know exactly where we’re hunting in this day and age. Although the app does have some margin for error like all GPS maps, it’s accurate enough to hike in Ludington State Park, Nordhouse Dunes or on the North Country Trail. If you hunt or hike, I recommend this $30 annual subscription.