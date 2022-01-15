HOUGHTON LAKE —
Mark Martin has been teaching people to ice fish since Sparky Anderson managed the Tigers. And while Martin is in the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame as an angler, he could easily be there as a coach like Anderson.
This week, Martin and his pro staff hosted anglers on 20,044-acre Houghton Lake – a lake that is four times the size of Hamlin Lake with an average depth of 7.5 feet and a maximum depth of 16 feet.
Martin, of course, is known as a walleye angler, having won the first big-money national walleye championship. Houghton Lake has walleyes, so it’s a natural fit that Martin’s school would land there. While our lakes had 3 inches of ice last week before more than a foot of snow fell, Houghton had 7 inches of clear black ice with just enough snow cover for pleasant snowmobiling.
The event was hosted by the Houghton Lake Area Tourism Bureau (visithoughtonlake.com), Lyman’s on the Lake tackle shop and several restaurants, including The Limberlost, Lakeside Resort and Conference Center, The Fox Den, Bucilli’s Pizza, Blake’s, Springbrook Tiki Bar, Taco Lady and Best Choice.
Seminar
Martin’s school kicks off with a seminar with his pro staff. With Martin and some of his pros tied up at the Ultimate Fishing Show in Novi until Sunday evening this year, his pro staff taught the students without him. Pat Bentley of Bear Lake served as the master of ceremonies and shared his story of coming to the school and learning the little things that make an angler successful on the ice. Stewart Hamel shared safety tips and recounted the rescue of a woman and her daughter from a pressure crack in the ice. Gary VanderMuellen shared camera operation tips. Dan Zatarga shared tips on glow lures. Gary Burch and Shaun Frantz shared tips on rigging.
Almost all of the staff pros fish with a two-rod system. One rod is for jigging and is rigged with a Jiggin’ Rap or a spoon like a Slender Spoon or Do-Jigger. The other rod is called a “dead stick” and is rigged with a slip bobber and a minnow on a size-14 treble hook; or with a minnow on a jighead.
Bentley and I were fishing together almost 15 years ago when Martin called me to invite me to his Cadillac school. I ended up going to the seminar and fishing one day, while Bentley enrolled in the full school. Bentley, who was an accomplished open-water walleye fisherman, said he hoped to find the “one big secret” that would give him ice fishing success. Instead, he said, he learned that there were many, many little things that added up to success.
After the seminar, the students got hands-on help with rigging up their rods for targeting Houghton Lake’s walleye and pike.
The hub workout
Monday was a test of endurance. With single-digit temperatures and winds gusting at more than 30 mph, wind chills dipped down as low as minus-15. Exposed skin got frost-nipped or worse. Bare skin on metal stuck to it. To be frank, it wasn’t a day you’d probably choose to fish unless you knew there was a hot bite.
Bentley had paired each student with a specific pro so everyone had a set of eyes on them and ready advice close by. Martin, instead of fishing with one student, motored around to visit all the shanties all day in the brutal conditions.
“It allowed me to be more comfortable and get around to everybody,” Martin said. “I think the only time I’m going to use my shanty anymore is going to be for practice. I like the way Pat set it up so that everybody had a pro to go with and I was able to pop from one student to the other with a snowmobile.”
I had seen the forecast and planned accordingly. A few years ago, my beloved Frabill Trekker had its poles bent in the Houghton Lake wind. In 2020, it finally got too beat-up to be effective. The tent was flimsy and had holes in it and most of the waterproofing had flaked off. So I replaced it with a smaller, lighter model called the Aegis. But the Aegis is not an insulated shanty and putting it through that kind of weather wouldn’t help its longevity. Instead I took an 84-inch by 84-inch insulated hub-style shanty after consulting with Bentley. I knew it would be tough to put up and take down alone, but I also knew that I wanted to be comfortable so I could focus on fishing.
If you’re not familiar with this style of shanty, picture the pop-up hunting blinds that dot our fields each fall.
I first helped a person put up a hub on New Year’s Eve back in the mid-2000s. It was the first time I had seen one and the gentleman was struggling to put it up in the wind. I was out interviewing anglers and pitched in. We figured out that setting a T-screw in the ice to anchor the upwind guy-line was the key. Once that tether line is in, you can put in the two upwind corner screws, pop out the remaining three sides and the roof and finish with the downwind corner T-screws.
I didn’t want help with my shanty this trip because I wanted to prove to myself I could put it up alone. And I did that on Tuesday, but on Monday, I took the help that was offered.
Once I was sitting comfortably, I got started jigging. I chose a size 5 Jigging Rap in the glow/yellow combination. I tipped it with a minnow head.
The fish were active early, but shut down around 11 a.m. In the first hour, I caught two keeper perch (one was 11 inches long) and a 12-inch walleye. Unfortunately, they have to be 15 inches long. My take on Houghton Lake’s walleye fishery is that it will be very, very good next year. Several anglers caught and released walleyes in the 10- to 14-inch range.
On Tuesday, it was the opposite. The fish were sluggish early but bit better in the afternoon.
The nice thing about Martin’s schools, and the real value for the average angler, is that you go to dinner after each night of fishing. Every angler, student or pro, recounts their day. Several noted that Slender Spoons were effective for them, especially for pike.
To me, Houghton Lake has always been a tough nut to crack. The walleye want subtle presentations near bottom, for the most part, and the pike want aggressive presentations higher in the water column. Lighter spoons like the Slender Spoon generally outperform heavier spoons like the Do-Jigger I favor.
Pounding bottom
One of the core principles of walleye fishing that Martin has taught to thousands of people is pounding the bottom with your lure. You want to do something that makes your lure flop on bottom like a dead fish. This can be varied from slow and subtle to hard and aggressive depending on fish moods. How do you tell a fish’s mood? You use a flasher or graph. If you jig hard and the fish clear out, you need to jig less hard the next time.
Another technique that works well is to do a slow-to-medium speed lift after you pound bottom. If the fish are chasing on the lift, keep lifting. If they break off pursuit, drop the lure to bottom and tighten up the slack in your line. They may hit it right away or they may want you to jiggle it a bit.
Martin said the challenging conditions this week meant not even those tricks worked all the time.
“This place, if you came up 6-8 inches, they were gone,” Martin said. “It wasn’t the same kind of reactions I’ve been used to all my life. They just wanted the bait within 3-4 inches of bottom, wiggling it. The consensus of the pro-staff was keep it down by the bottom and they’ll find it.”
Finally, sometimes the fish may hit your lure on the fall. When you drop your lure each time, keep mental track of how long it takes to get to bottom. If your line curls up early and you see a big mark halfway down on your graph, tighten up and set the hook. Remember that setting the hook on a walleye is more of a firm pull than a sharp jerk like in bass fishing.
Next
Martin said he thought the school was a success.
“I thought it went pretty darn well for the conditions we had,” Martin said. “We had high winds and we just could not really move around. The guys and gals learned how to call the fish in to themselves, though. It wasn’t that the fish weren’t there, they just weren’t all biters. Even the perch got persnickety on us at times.”
Martin said next year is going to be Houghton Lake’s year. With the perch and walleye putting on a year of growth, the lake should show it’s true colors.
“With all the food, the perch are going to be a lot bigger,” Martin said. “With all the perch the right size, the walleye will get all the food they want this year.
“It’s going to be a good year next year for Houghton Lake based on what we saw.”
Martin’s next Ice Fishing Vacation School is scheduled for Jan. 30 on Mullett Lake near Cheboygan. Another school follows on Feb. 13 on Saginaw Bay. For more information, visit www.fishingvacationschool.com.
Those who want a festive introduction to Houghton Lake should check out Tip-Up Town, which starts Jan. 22. For more information, visit www.houghtonlakechamber.net. Food and lodging information is available at www.visithoughtonlake.com.