We all want to be on the ice. First ice, especially.
It’s that mythical time when bluegills and perch just jump out of the water and flop on the ice for you to take home. If only you could be first, right?
I know I’ve taken risks in the past. I’ve been there on two inches of black ice, shuffling along and spudding. The theory was that if the ice was going to give way, I would hear it in my steps or see it when the spud hit ahead of me. I did it in the most careful way you can do it and it worked out.
I’ve been lucky. This year I got to experience the beginning stages of hypothermia and it was kind of an out-of-body experience. The shivering did not surprise me. The mental confusion did. Luckily, the air temperature was 60 degrees when I felt this coming on. It didn’t escalate into an emergency, but it was an educating eye-opener. If you can’t form coherent sentences, what symptoms follow that?
The reality is that nothing I read in a magazine or newspaper was going to stop me from getting to the fish, and it’s not going to stop you, either. But maybe you’ll consider taking some more precautions.
I am not an ice safety expert, but I have interviewed them many times and I have put on a “Gumby” suit and gone out to train on the ice in the marina and on Hamlin Lake with the Coast Guard twice. That was at least 10 years ago. I’m 51 now and I’m sure pulling myself out of the freezing water hasn’t gotten any easier.
What follows are thoughts on the precautions you should take before heading out on early ice, late ice and any point during the season when there’s a significant thaw.
Don’t believe the inches
The thickness of the ice means absolutely nothing unless you know what kind of ice you’re dealing with. You can fall through four inches of slush ice or you can be miraculously supported on a couple inches of “black” ice.
A spud or ice chisel is an essential tool that you can use near shore to check not just ice thickness, but ice consistency.
Ice suits are great, ice picks are great, life jackets are great, but if you forget your spud, go home and get it. I carry a spud whenever I’m on foot, especially on Hamlin Lake. Hamlin has too many spearing holes in a normal year to risk walking without a spud. Sure, you can stay in the well-traveled areas and follow the weekend foot traffic and be relatively safe, but if there’s an inch of new snow and you’re exploring, you’d better carry — and use — a spud.
The ideal spud doesn’t have to weigh 10 pounds. You just need something solid, with enough heft to make a good chip in the ice when you tap it. Spud is both a noun and a verb, by the way. You carry a spud, but you also spud with it.
A good spud needs a rope around the handle. Twice my spud has saved me from swimming by going swimming itself. You’d think I would have learned after one time, but it took two. Tie a rope to the hand of your spud and make sure it’s around your wrist. Don’t put all your weight on your spud as you probe along the ice. Just swing it out and give it a little thrust downward, that’s enough to tell you what’s going on with the ice. In my two cases, you absolutely could not discern between where the hard white ice stopped and the light white slush started. The only way to tell was to probe it with a spud.
Stop every five feet on early ice and spud an actual hole. Or auger an actual hole. Take off your glove, put your hand in the water and feel the thickness of the ice with your actual fingers. Yes, it’s going to be cold, but that’s a good reminder to you.
How many inches are safe? I’m not going to tell you my personal scale because it’s so individual to me and to what I’m seeing from the ice that day. The U.S. Coast Guard and various state DNRs say 3 inches or 4 inches of ice are necessary for foot travel. I can tell you from experience that what generally happens here is that people scoot out on 2.5 inches of shore ice to the mid-lake sheet that’s a little thicker. Then fish start getting caught and people forget all about the ice thickness. Don’t do that.
Areas of concern
By my memory, about 99 percent of the reported ice rescues in our area deal with shore ice, pressure cracks or slab docks. If you fish any of our rivermouth lakes, make sure you know where the slab docks are because the rotting wood under the ice releases gases that rot the ice from below. You won’t know it until you’re swimming.
Shore ice should be approached with care after any rain or thaw. Early in the season, the ground is so warm that the ice forms less quickly around the shoreline. Late in the season, it starts to rot first from runoff. Always use care on the shoreline.
My worst personal ice incident happened at the Lob Road ramp on Crystal Lake in Benzie County. My family was on our way to Traverse City for a weekend and I had Holly stop at the boat launch so I could run out for some interviews with smelt anglers. It worked out great! I ran out, found some Mason County people and asked them about the fishing, then walked back to shore. I was in street clothes with just a standard winter coat. Somehow when I walked out on the ice, I missed the hole a vehicle had made at the boat ramp. It was skimmed over and snowed on as I walked back in near-darkness. I went through up to my crotch, luckily in water I could stand up in. I quickly got in the car, got out of my pants and got the heater blasting as we continued north. You never know what happened on the ice a few hours ago.
Pressure cracks are always a concern. On Hamlin Lake, they form relatively predictably across the Wilson Hill Park bay each year. The ice sheet builds up, shoves up a ridge, then separates and creates a crack. On Hamlin, it’s a relatively flat area of the ice, so people go through without warning. It’s relatively shallow water, but you can ruin your day quickly by going through on foot or with a snowmobile or ATV.
On Saginaw Bay, Burt Lake, Mullet Lake and Houghton Lake, pressure cracks can be as tall as 5 feet high with voids under them. Always stop and spud if you have to cross a pressure ridge or crack on these lakes. Don’t trust where the snowmobile tracks go, because people get on their throttle when crossing and they may destroy what little ice is there as they cross. For this reason, you should take it slow and steady when using established crossing spots over pressure cracks.
Other gear
If you don’t have a modern ice-fishing suit, get one. These flotation suits are fantastic, but they should not be mistaken for a drysuit. If you go through the ice wearing anything short of a drysuit, you should go home and warm up. If you are submerged for any length of time in freezing water, you should call for medical attention — cardiac events are common after ice submersion.
Wear a life jacket with a whistle attached early and late on the ice. Inflatable Personal Flotation Devices have a low profile that you’ll hardly notice wearing.
Ice spikes or awls should be worn around your neck. You can get by with a couple screwdrivers on a rope, but with the safety kits so available, just pick up the ice awls with spring-loaded safety sheaths. Most of them are packaged with a whistle and cleats. They float and will give you a grip on the ice edge if you go through.
Always carry a throw bag. This is a weighted, floating rope that you can fling out to someone in the event they go through.
A floating cushion should also be in your sled during the early and late ice seasons. The worst thing you’ll experience on the ice is going through yourself, the second worst is seeing someone else go through and being helpless to assist. Use your phone’s voice assistant to dial 911 as you try to get a rope and cushion out to the victim.
Finally, wear some type of traction device on your feet. Most injuries on the ice are due to slips, not breakthroughs.
Getting out
The best tips I can give you for getting out of the water from a hard ice edge are to put your fists together (with awls in your hands if you have them) with your elbows out on the edge of the ice sheet. Kick your legs and push up, then transition into a roll. Once you’re up, keep rolling toward shore.
If the ice sheet won’t hold you, keep breaking ice and kicking your legs toward shore.