If you give Mullett Lake a couple days, it will put a smile on your face.
The lake is home to perch, pike, walleye, muskellunge, burbot, lake trout, brown trout and just about anything else you can think of from the Great Lakes.
This week, students at Mark Martin’s Ice Fishing Vacation School got a chance to hone their skills on this monster of a lake.
At 17,000-plus acres, there’s a lot to digest, but also a lot to love. The lake features ridiculous bottom contours that range as deep as 158 feet (measured this week). The internet has various maximum depths listed from 120 feet to 180 feet and various acreages listed as well. According to the state of Michigan, Mullett is the fifth largest lake in the state, just behind Burt Lake, which is also in Cheboygan County.
Pre-fishing
As part of Martin’s media pro-staff, I can head up early before the school starts and do some pre-fishing. Sometimes this is with other pro-staff members, sometimes it’s on my own. On Friday, I had some work to do on my snowmobile after buying a Digger ice auger rack from Jeff Kissell, one of Mark’s pro-staff. Jeff is an electrical contractor from Muskegon so we zipped the rack onto my sled and headed down to a spot off Long Point that had produced one fish for Jeff the day before, but many fish in the years prior.
Unfortunately, we had clearing skies and rising temperatures and we knew it would be a tough bite until evening. We also had dinner obligations as the Cheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau are always gracious hosts, showing us the best dining the area has to offer. So we toughed it out until 5 p.m., packed up and headed in.
The forecast was grim, and by that I mean beautiful. Clear weather is often a killer for us. With some history on Mullett Lake, I generally like to try walleye spots in the early morning and then retreat to deep-water perch spots in midday. A few years ago, Jeff Sowa, a staff pro from Newaygo County, and I, put a bunch of nice perch on the ice and I had my eyes on that spot.
But first I had to try my spot where I caught my brown trout a few years ago. No luck there or on a nearby shallow flat. With the sun getting higher, I set up in 48 feet of water to try my luck. I found none before lunch. We had a nice cookout on the ice, with Kissell cooking marinated venison backstrap medallions and Bear Lake pro-staffer Pat Bentley providing Polish sausage. A nice box lunch with huge deli sandwiches completed the meal.
I headed back to my spot and decided to tough it out. Nobody else was killing it, anyway. Although pro-staffer Jim Waggoner did have one walleye on the ice.
It was a long two hours after lunch, and I was going to head for another spot. I didn’t have much confidence in the move, but I couldn’t sit there and not catch fish any longer. I reeled up my lines, turned off my heater and started pulling bars down on my shanty. Then my flasher caught my eye. I had left it on and it was loaded with marks.
I quickly unpacked my jigging rod and ran a small Slab Rap down to the fish. One of the red marks broke free from the school and rose to meet my lure. I stopped it, jigged it twice and he was on. It was a perch of more than 12 inches. I couldn’t believe my luck, but it worked out. Five big perch may not sound like a big day, but when conditions are brutal like they were, you take what you can get. It was enough for a nice meal for three people.
Later in the day, I got a bonus bite. I had seen fish coming in suspended all day and would occasionally run a lure up 20 feet to them. Finally one of them followed. I reeled up and it chased — fast. The fish that bit gave a hell of a fight. It turned out to be cisco of about 20 inches in length. I kept it for fellow outdoor writer Dave Rose, who planned to make lake trout bait strips out of it. They are supposedly good eating if you can prepare them same-day, but I didn’t have that option.
Lessons
Each Martin school begins with a seminar for the students. They arrived at 11 a.m., Sunday, to park and unpack their machines and then reported to the Best Western for the seminar at 1 p.m. Students heard jigging lessons from Waggoner, Andrew Hendrickson, Dan Zatarga and Nate Witkowski, electronics lessons from Kissell and Chris Reinhold and tip-up lessons from Bentley, who also emceed the event. Stewart Hamel and Hendrickson also reinforced some safety lessons. Staff pro Ralph Pike introduced himself and gave a quick talk on his favorite Do-Jigger. Martin made comments through all of the segments and then presented a wrap-up session with lessons for the anglers.
As Bentley often says, when he came to Martin’s school as a student, he was looking for one big secret thing that would make him as good on the ice as he was on open water, but there isn’t one big secret, there are dozens of little secrets.
Martin said it’s all about attention to detail.
“I’ve made a lifetime of mistakes so you don’t have to,” Martin said.
School days
Tough fishing was the order of the day on Monday and Tuesday. Several of the students ended up on my spot after lunch Monday, and I had a 13-inch-plus perch on the ice before they even got set up. Unfortunately, other than some respectable, but not special keeper perch, there wasn’t much action our way.
Waggoner, on the other hand, was quietly putting together his greatest stretch of fishing as a staff pro. He was fishing a flat on the east side of the lake and was putting walleye after walleye on the ice with a copper-and-red quarter-ounce Little Cleo spoon.
Waggoner caught 10 keeper walleye and two short walleyes on his spot.
“I was just jigging short jigs, never jigging more than 6-12 inches at a time,” Waggoner said. ”I was just keeping her low and slow.”
Waggoner said he was on a little hump on a shelf in 42 feet of water.
“I don’t think most of the locals fish more than 20 feet of water,” Waggoner said. “It seems like there’s little corridors out there where they like to swim and some where they don’t. I know after this year, I’m really hoping to go back.”
On Tuesday, fishing was tough for many once again, although Waggoner did well with walleyes on his spot. The pros had to give students a pep talk on Tuesday evening, with Hendrickson explaining that some days are just tougher than others and that you have to take the positives out of each day you fish, whether you catch fish or not.
Wednesday awards
Tim Brock took home the award for biggest fish with a 27 5/8-inch pike. Most improved awards went to Doug Duke and Patti Richardson. The pair rent on-ice trailers on Burt Lake and wanted to learn how to better help their clients catch fish.
Bentley said the students did a great job of pulling themselves back together and catching fish on Wednesday after 40-mph gusts rocked the lake on Tuesday, making fishing and just being on the ice challenging.
Martin said it’s always rewarding seeing and hearing that his students put the lessons to work. Several hooked up and landed walleyes jigging with Rapala Jiggin’ Raps and Northland Buckshot Rattle Spoons.
“If you apply yourself and put the rules we teach you at the Mark Martin Ice Fishing Vacation School to work then you’re going to have success, especially on a lake like Mullett Lake,” Martin said.
More information
For more information on Cheboygan County, visit www.cheboygan.com and click on “visit us.” To visit Mullett Lake in winter, plan on using the Michigan DNR launch on the west side of the lake off of Mullett Lake Road. Fishing reports and bait can be obtained through Kat Fisher Bait and Tackle. Best Western River Trace offers rooms with a view of the river close to the downtown area. Great Lakes Grill, Mulligans and Chateau at Black Mountain are notable dining destinations.