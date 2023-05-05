If you can’t get enough of fishing in our 14-plus-hours of daylight these days, there’s one more option. Don’t put away that Coleman lantern that you may have used for smelt on the breakwaters just yet. It’s time to chase some bullheads.
We have three species of bullheads here in West Michigan and they all run big enough to qualify for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Master Angler program. They’re all also relatively easy to catch as well.
Bullheads spawn on shallow weed flats before those weeds leaf out fully each year. You can pretty much set your watch by bullhead fishing picking up as soon as the morels start to pop. Or, if you prefer, as the hummingbirds start to arrive. Sixty-something-degree days and 30-something-degree nights are the norm for bullhead season.
Why bullheads?
Bullhead fishing is a passive fishing, but it’s also entertaining. The action can be fast and furious, with triple-digit nights not unheard of. You can also have some great multi-species action before the sun descends completely. I’ve watched anglers reel in bass, pike, dogfish and some giant panfish while waiting for the bullhead bite to begin. Some lucky anglers have also reeled in walleyes and muskies.
For those reasons, I enjoyed taking my kids to the bullhead spots. They never knew what they had on the line until they got it to the seawall.
And many people eat bullheads. Randy Dereske, who introduced me to how to cook bullheads, explained that soaking the fillets in milk could take away some of the stronger tastes. The fillets tend to be a bit bloodier than other fillets, but they are tasty when properly prepared. Plan on cooking them with one of the commercial fish batters designed for catfish.
Barbels and babies
Although bullheads are prepping to spawn right now, the actual spawning won’t take place until the water temperatures reach 68 degrees or more. If you’ve ever seen a ball of little black fish that resemble toad tadpoles, you’re probably watching baby bullheads.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, “the female uses her fins to clean out a saucer-shaped nest in shallow water. She will seek out a location underneath matted vegetation, fallen trees or overhanging banks. When the male swims near the nest, the female pokes his stomach with her head. Eventually, the two fish sit in the nest next to each other, facing opposite directions. The male touches the female’s head with his tail fin repeatedly until she releases eggs. The male fertilizes them immediately. They repeat this spawning act several times over an hour or more and then again over the next few days until the female has laid all her eggs. Both parents fan and guard the eggs.
“Once the eggs hatch, the male takes over parental care. He will continue to protect the young until they reach the size of about 1 inch in length. The young fish swim around in a tight little ball and any stragglers are chased back into the ball by the parents. Even after the parents leave, the young will continue to swim in a group (called a school) for many days as they begin to feed. Watch for these schools in the shallows of most lakes in early summer.”
Bullheads are bottom feeders and they do use their barbels to help them locate food. Although their sense of smell is not nearly as developed as other catfish, it is much stronger than most species of scaled fish, according to In-Fisherman magazine.
Gearing up
There are two pieces of equipment that are vital to bullhead fishing. The first is a shepherd’s hook (or crook) and the second is a bell for your rod tip. Your hook is important because it’s a place to hang your lantern, while the bell for your rod tip will give you a clue when the feisty fish have taken your bait.
Bullhead fishing is not demanding in terms of your rod and reel, though. Whatever you use for suckers will be more than enough rod — unless you encounter the bass over three pounds that often cruise the areas where the bullheads are preparing to spawn, or one of the 2-foot-plus dogfish. Dogfish or bowfin are also preparing to spawn at this time of year and the bellies of the males turn almost tennis-ball green.
Although I took my kids bullhead fishing, we generally opted for “adult” rods rather than their favorite character rods. Although the kids’ rods can handle bullheads, it’s those other species that can strip the gears on them. Having said that, a 5 1/2-foot spincasting rod is just fine for bullheads. I tend to use 10-pound-test line or higher, though, because pike and dogfish can cut right through smaller line diameters.
You’ll also want to bring some needle-nose pliers because bullheads have super-tough mouths.
And although the time-honored source of light is a gas or propane lantern, a headlamp is never a bad idea for night fishing.
Handling bullheads
Some anglers like to bring a gardening glove or a leather glove to handle bullheads. They don’t have an array of spines like a bluegill or murderously sharp gill plate covers like perch, but they do have three spines that have a weak venom in them. The spines are on the dorsal and pectoral fins of the fish. If you arch your hand just right or grab the fish from the belly side, you can easily avoid them. However, bullheads wiggle harder than just about any fish that swims with the exception of brook trout, so having a leather glove to hang on — particularly for inexperienced anglers — isn’t a bad idea.
Rigging up
Because bullheads have wide, tough mouths, you can get away with larger hooks than you might for trout or even suckers. A size-4 hook will work just fine and heavier wire is actually preferable. You can tie two hooks to your line on snells or spreaders and put a sinker down below — similar to a perch rig. A 3/8-ounce bass-casting sinker should be adequate for most areas, although you could go heavier in current areas. Bullheads aren’t particular. A half a nightcrawler or a red worm is fine for bait.
As the weeds grow in, you might want to pare back your offering to a single hook and a split-shot sinker.
Where to go
Bullhead spots, by their illuminated nature, don’t stay secret for long. Victory Park on Hamlin Lake was a prime spot, but has been diminished since the flood of 2008. It’s shallower and the weeds grow in much quicker than they used to.
Many anglers opt for public-access sites adjacent to boat launches. Pere Marquette Lake and Lincoln Lake are two that see regular use each spring. Anchoring a boat in a shallow bay is also not a bad idea if you want to catch bullheads without anyone crowding you.