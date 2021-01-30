RIVERTON TWP. —
For me, rabbit hunting isn’t always about the rabbits.
Unlike most hunting, rabbit hunting is cooperative and collegial. It’s as much about the company as it is about the quarry.
It’s best with snow — and where we hunt, it’s best with cold that freezes swamps solid enough for foot travel.
This year, we did not have that. Several times I saw a rabbit with a clear shot at him, but knew that the ice he was on would not support either hunters or dog. So the rabbit won.
In fact, the rabbit won a lot this day, but we didn’t care.
I dragged my daughter Megan along on this hunt at Kevin Swygert’s farm. Kevin hosts a group of us each year and this year’s attendees included Paul Kline and his daughter Annie, Matt Barber, Dan Adams and Jordan Kraut. Jordan brought his beagle, Nash.
The rabbits were slightly less cooperative than most years — or at least they were in different spots and gave longer chases — but we all had a great time.
Nash was on rabbits almost immediately, but the rabbits’ tracks were plentiful and confusing. We watched one more than 60 yards away get around him. Another went streaking hundreds of yards in the wrong direction for our hunt.
When we finally got our act together, Nash was crossing swamps that we weren’t sure we could safely cross. (He later went for a swim).
But he hunted hard and we hunted hard and Jordan, who faithfully followed him, ended up bagging the most bunnies among us.
Our usual brushpiles didn’t quite pan out like we hoped, but the bunnies ran a little late morning, so we had some action.
Megan didn’t bring a gun, but enjoyed the exercise and, I think, came away a little less averse to hunting fluffy things. She’s still a deer hunter, but rabbit hunting didn’t sound appealing to her. Now that she’s been a part of it, I’m hopeful she understands the appeal. I wish I could have exposed both kids to rabbit hunting before they were adults, but we just didn’t have a lot of rabbits until they were in high school and obligated every which way. Hopefully this pause in organized sports and activities last year allowed more families to get out and enjoy small game hunting together.
Hunting rabbits
Rabbit season in Michigan runs from Sept. 15 through March 31.
The bag limit of rabbits is five per day or 10 total.
Rabbits are best hunted in the snow because, unlike varying hares, they stay brown all winter. Snow makes them easy to see in the underbrush and easy to track if you happen to be without a dog, as we usually are.
The best spots are large tracts of property — say 10 acres or more — because of the tendency of rabbits to put on a long chase. They don’t generally care about property lines, so having big parcels lets you have more fun.
Rabbits like thick cover. It gives them more places to hide and to evade predators like hawks, owls, foxes, coyotes and bobcats. That’s a lot of enemies, if you think about it.
Pines and spruces are good areas, especially those areas where their boughs go to the ground.
Autumn olive areas are also good for rabbits, if not rabbit hunters. But having a dog can really make those areas sing.
Dressing the part
Given that rabbits love all the bushes and vines and trees that poke and scratch and grab, you’ll want to wear some type of chaps or brush pants if possible. Heavy canvas coats like Carhartts are good. Oiled canvas is even better.
Blaze orange is a must — and not just because it’s the law. The action comes down to frantic moments. The rabbit is moving and everyone is swinging on the rabbit. You want to be seen by other hunters in your group.
Because of the nature of rabbit hunting, you’ll want to dress in layers. One minute you’re standing there listening to a dog bark and the next you’re huffing and puffing to get in position to shoot a rabbit. We covered about three miles total according to Megan’s GPS watch.
Good boots are a must. I’m partial to my lace-up boots, but this year I went with rubber knee-high boots and I was pretty happy with them. It all depends on the terrain.
If you do wear laced boots, it might be wise to wear gaiters over them just to ward off the burrs and the thorns and the brambles.
The rabbit gun
Rabbits only seem bulletproof. They are, in reality, very fragile. Most people use shotguns and the smart people use the lightest shotguns they can find. If you’re very good, a .410 will drop a bunny, but a 20-gauge or 12-gauge will throw more pellets downrange for those who aren’t the shooters they’d like to be. Rabbits are fast and they like to stop where you don’t have a shot — like behind a tree, below a ridge or in front of another hunter. Wear your orange!
My shooting this year was not great. In fact, many more shells were expended by our group than rabbits harvested.
I have used a handful of guns for rabbit hunting, including my dad’s old Ithaca Featherlight 12-gauge pump, but mostly I like to take my single-shot H&R 12-gauge. It’s a lot of gun for rabbits, but being a single-shot, I feel like it gives them a sporting chance. Especially when my gloved thumb catches the hammer as I pull the trigger and gives me just a “click” instead of a bang. Oh well.
The best ammunition for shotguns is the subject of some debate, with six-shot being the time-honored choice. You can, of course, go to larger shot. That means fewer BBs downrange, but maybe the ones that hit will do more damage.
Rifles of the .22 variety are a tough way to hunt in a group, but can be effective solo hunting. You’ll want to be sure of your target and what’s beyond, as you learned in hunter safety. A rimfire pistol will work well for solo hunts, too.
Rabbit for dinner
I have never had hasenpfeffer and I wouldn’t even know the word if it weren’t for Bugs Bunny and outdoor writers. It is simply rabbit stew. I know it seems strange that I haven’t had it, but generally I’ve eaten rabbits at home or at parties where they were served as a crockpot meat, pulled-pork-style. I have also had rabbit sausage and I find that to be very tasty.
Rabbit meat should always be cooked to at least 165 degrees to reduce the risk of any pathogens being transmitted to humans.
It’s important to wear gloves when cleaning rabbits to prevent exposure to the tick-borne disease tularemia. Hunting in cold weather reduces the risk of encountering infected rabbits. This disease can be diagnosed by pin-head sized white dots on the rabbit’s liver. If you have flu-like symptoms after field-dressing rabbits, contact your doctor and let them know you may have been exposed to tularemia. Rabbits are prone to many parasites, so it’s important to clean them carefully and discard the field dressings where your dogs won’t get into them.