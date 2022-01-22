In my years as a sportswriter, we often debated what the most physically demanding sports were. Water polo usually came out on top, followed by cross-country skiing, hockey and lacrosse.
Rabbit hunting — at least the way we do it — could be in that list.
My group of friends and I don’t have dogs, so we don’t hunt with them. I have hunted with dogs and it’s a joy. Hearing them bark, watching them bring the rabbits back around in front of you, seeing their excitement when you finally shoot one.
But we don’t have dogs, so we are the dogs.
Kevin Swygert, Dan Adams, Paul Kline, Joseph Kline and Matt Farber were kind enough to invite me along for their annual hunt on Monday, and I think we all came away a little more gassed than normal.
The snow wasn’t quite deep enough for snowshoes, but had a sugary crust on top so you couldn’t shuffle through it like powder. It made for some tough walking.
I can’t tell you how many miles we walked because my Fitbit quit at 6.7 miles. I would guess that was about two-thirds of the way through our hike.
Rabbit terrain
If you’ve never gone rabbit hunting, it’s a tour of some pretty inhospitable country. Rabbits like cover because they have about a dozen predators after them, including coyotes, red foxes, gray foxes, domestic dogs, bobcats, house cats and a variety of hawks and owls. If you’re after cottontails in natural country, you want spruces, pines and thickets. While they’re not a wetland species, they will happily use the edges of any wetland with tall grass and pointy bushes.
In our case, we were hunting farmland gone fallow, swamp and orchard country with car-sized brush piles.
Climbing the brush piles and trying to get rabbits to scatter out is an exercise in exertion. If you’re not climbing the piles you’re pushing through tight cover knitted with Rose-Of-Sharon thorns. We almost all had blood on our faces by the end of the hunt.
If you know of some farmland that’s out of production or an old barn yard, ask the owners for permission to stomp around for rabbits. You might be surprised what you find.
What’s the best way to find public land for rabbits? Get out of the car once in a while, for starters. Take a walk. The Manistee National Forest is more than half a million acres. Couple the state game areas with that and the Commercial Forest Act properties and you’re looking at more land than you can hunt in a lifetime. How do you narrow it down? Well, the MI-Hunt tool that you can find on the Michigan DNR’s website is a great place to start. This is a GIS map with different layers you can turn on and off. Turn on the public land layer and then start playing with the tree cover layer and you’ll immediately see likely areas for your search. Save a bunch of them to your phone on a nice program like On-X Maps or Strava and you’re in business.
Suiting up
If you don’t have dogs, you’re going to be covering ground. You’re going to want to dress in layers like a cross-country skier, but you want an outer layer that’s briar-proof. I wear briar-proof jeans on my legs and a Gamehide coat that belonged to my dad. I still get snagged here or there, but I can pull free without too much effort. Of course you still need an outer layer of blaze orange.
My under layers were just off-brand Under Armour and then a sweatshirt. I wear pack boots when there’s this much snow, but several of our party had the high neoprene boots. My recommendation is to wear Gore-Tex gaiters over your boots because those thorns grab everything but that, it seems.
If you do have dogs, you’ll want to dress like you do for sitting for deer hunting. Heavier layers will keep you warm when you’re just sitting there listening to the baying and hoping the dog brings the rabbit back around.
I have hunted rabbits and hares (and bobcats) on snowshoes. It can be done, but it adds a level of difficulty when you’re trying to maneuver in tight quarters. This week we had 6-9 inches of snow to walk through and I would say if it was a consistent 9 we would have been on snowshoes.
Loading up
Although there are rabbits made of iron in Riverton, they generally aren’t tough prey. They are fast and they are good at fitting in tight spaces, but if you put a pellet or two into them, they generally go down. This means that you can hunt them with anything from a .22 pistol up to a 12-gauge shotgun. A 20-gauge shotgun is about perfect for them because it’s lightweight and will spray lead wide enough to catch up with a bunny in full flight.
I have alternated between a hammer-fired single-shot shotgun and a 12-gauge pump shotgun with varying success. I strongly recommend a trip to the skeet or trap range to get in the habit of leading your target.
Our hunt
We were hunting ground that had been hunted two weeks earlier by some young hunters so we weren’t sure what kind of success we would have. As it turned out, we did pretty well, netting 9 rabbits between six hunters.
Hunting without dogs is party hunting. You might shoot a rabbit, but without your buddy stomping or kicking through the brush, that rabbit wouldn’t have bolted to give you that shot. So you have to have a team mindset for this kind of hunting.
As luck would have it, I nearly stepped on our first rabbit. I shouted “Bunny!” and Matt took a shot that caused the rabbit to hunch up. It kept running and I made a follow-up shot that I thought went high. When Matt followed the rabbit, he found it was ready for the game pocket.
Farber and Paul kicked up another rabbit that Adams dropped with a great shot.
The next rabbit was kicked up by master dog Paul Kline and shot by our host, Kevin. The rabbit ran between us all and gave us a good reminder to keep note of where everyone is in this kind of thick-stuff hunting.
We kicked up another rabbit near a pond and I was the closest to it, but the thick marshgrass I had flushed it from caught my shotgun barrel and I had no shot.
At that point our group split up with the Klines getting plenty of shooting on one side of the pond while the other four of us labored to kick up rabbits from the other side. As we worked our way south and east, we found the bunnies were in drifted-over marsh grass and the low branches of bushes. We flushed one that nobody could seem to drop before Swygert did.
Then things got quiet around midday. As our walking gait became a trudging gait, the rabbits got stubborn and held tight to cover. I kicked one out of a large brushpile that went out about four feet and turned around and went right back in before Swygert had a shot.
With the heavy cloud cover and damp, harsh wind, I probably would have sat tight, too.
In the end, we all lost some weight and had a good time, which is really all you can ask out of a cold winter day.