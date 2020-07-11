It’s been a weird year. You don’t need me to tell you that.
So when — against all odds — summer brought its normal contingent of fun-seekers to area waters, it was time to find something else to do.
We’ve had a We-No-Nah Fisherman canoe for several years now, but I haven’t given it the same love as my boat.
So for the lasts few weeks, we’ve been using the canoe to get out and have fun.
Old days
My first memories of canoeing were at Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area near Pontiac. I was 10 years old, maybe and I met some slightly older kid who had a canoe. In those days, my dad had a tiny, heavy jonboat that he didn’t trust for us kids, so he didn’t bring it camping. It might have been our first visit to Metamora, a fine campground that has a lake running its entire length.
Anyway, this kid, Wes, he was a couple years older and that made him cool. And he convinced my parents to let me go canoeing with him, which made him cooler. Wes wasn’t a fisherman, he was just a kid who liked the water and turtles. He liked chasing turtles and catching them in his canoe. I don’t remember much other than his canoe was long and aluminum and he kept a landing net in it for bigger turtles. We paddled up and down Lake Minnewanna (yes, it sounds made up, but that’s what it’s called) and then we found backwaters where there were lots of frogs and turtles, which we caught and released.
It wasn’t long after that before my parents bought a canoe, a 17-foot Michi-Craft, I think. It was aluminum and it provided some fun for us when camping. We didn’t really use it much around home, though. The closest spot was Silver Lake, just northwest of Ann Arbor. I remember spending afternoons at the beach and taking turns using the canoe, which we of course flipped because we were in our bathing suits. Lots of fun.
Learning to paddle
Paddling alone is easy. Keeping a good relationship with your family while learning to paddle tandem is harder.
Even though I’ve been doing it since I was a kid, there’s lots to learn. The foundation of paddling is the “J-stroke” where you turn your top thumb toward the water after the stroke. This has the effect of ruddering you back against the direction of the stroke you just performed. If you turn your hand the wrong way — which most everyone does without training — you’re doing the “goon stroke.”
That’s about all I have ever been taught about canoeing. Watching videos this week, I learned about pries and draws and all the various cross-current maneuvers that a single paddler or a pair of paddlers can do.
Canoeing in 2020
Our trips this year have been limited to private ponds, the Big Sable River and to Hamlin Lake. Jason and Megan enjoy getting out more just to paddle than they do to fish, but I found a good topwater bite this month and they’ve been having fun sitting up front and being guided from big fish to big fish.
The Big Sable from Quarterline Road down to Hamlin Lake (or from the USFS launch on Hamlin Lake upstream to Quarterline Road) is a fun float that’s manageable in a couple hours. There are some submerged hazards in the forms of logs and, if you don’t follow the right threads, very shallow water.
When Megan and I floated the Sable, we found lots of wildlife, including a nice buck, snakes, turtles and a threatening turkey vulture who spread his wings in a forbidding pose. We passed without harm, though. We also passed a family of wood ducks, including fuzzy ducklings.
The Hamlin Lake Trail
With Megan’s work schedule this summer, we’ve had to find our fun where we could. We still plan on hiking the North Country Trail, but we’re stuck around 50 miles until we find more time and cooler temperatures for some longer hikes. Instead of moaning about that or fighting the mosquitoes, we decided to pursue something I’ve wanted to do for a long time: The Hamlin Lake Canoe Trail.
The route includes four or five portages, depending upon water levels and route. I think it’s officially four, but one passage back to the lake is more of a wet drag, so it’s kind of a hybrid paddle/portage.
The first thing I would point out to you as you traverse this trail is to wear polarized glasses. There are some great views along the dropoffs of the channel in the state park bay. You’ll see bass, pike, perch and sheephead — or at least we did. Pay attention to the stumps and bays on your left for turtles, deer and even perched eagles. One of my favorite things about getting out of the park early in the morning is finding eagles perched on those stumps.
As you round the point into the main lake, the water stays clear. Ride the weedline for as long as you can for more views of fish. The grassy coves on the right are also good spots to see deer, blue herons or sandhill cranes.
After you pass the sandy high banks, you’ll come across a nice cove with some weedbeds and what looked to be emerging wild rice. After that one, you have the options of heading inland through the canals and bayous.
Some of the canals are tight and I would advise taking them on when you have at least some breeze or clouds. If it’s sunny and still, you’ll find the biting flies are fierce.
I was hopeful that the shallows would reveal some fish in the back ponds, but for the most part they were either too shallow or too stagnant. Lots of frogs and turtles were around, though. The portage peninsulas are rife with deer sign, too.
As we made our way through the various channels and ponds, an eagle in adult plumage flew overhead.
But the real treat was at the end of the middle stretch of ponds, just as we got back to the main lake. I stepped out of the canoe to retrieve a plastic worm that someone lost and I heard a bellowing “peep” sound. Then I heard it again. Then I whisper-shouted to Megan that I was just a couple feet from a young sandhill crane. By the third “peep,” The mother showed herself near the back of our canoe. Megan was in great position for a photograph as the young one rejoined its mother.
The final canals were a little deeper and featured easy paddling.
As you head back up the main lake, pay attention to the unique dropoffs near the south end of the shoreline. There are some really surprising changes in depth due to the varying bottom composition.
My advice is to allow three hours for this trip and to plan it around the quieter hours on the lake. I generally try to avoid the main lake for paddling between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the summer months.
For more information on the canoe trail, ask for a brochure at the entry booth to the park.