Michigan’s 10-day muzzleloading deer season began on Friday in our region. This season allows the shooting of deer with firearms loaded — as the name implies — through the muzzle.
Back before the state of Michigan offered nearly unlimited doe tags and antlerless hunts seemingly every other weekend, your options to shoot a deer were limited. You could shoot a deer with an arrow — although in a shorter season than we have today; you could shoot a deer during the traditional rifle season Nov. 15-30 or you could talk to a farmer about shooting on their crop-damage tags.
It was under those conditions that, in 1975, people who had grown up with tales of Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett successfully sought a statewide muzzleloader season, called by many the “black-powder” season. You don’t hear that phrase as much anymore because black powder has given way to cleaner-burning substances like Pyrodex, Triple Se7en and White Hot.
Although the state had a blaze-orange requirement for clothing at this time, the new season was embraced by the fringed-leather crowd, which took to the woods with reproduction flintlock and sidelock rifles with open sights. For the most part, they employed traditional still-hunting techniques rather than shacking up in a blind and trying to scope out a buck. It’s no accident this season was set in December, when snow would cover most of the state, as this made tracking and still-hunting easier.
Part of the adoption of still-hunting was trying to be historically accurate, part of it was trying to get within range of deer with what would mostly be considered inaccurate weapons by today’s standards.
There’s nothing wrong with scoped rifles and stand or blind hunting but these options weren’t available in the 1970s when the season began, nor was taking your firearm to a raised stand.
The first muzzleloaders didn’t have rifled barrels, either, for the most part. They were smooth-bore arms, loaded with a patched round ball, often cast out of lead by the hunters themselves. As we inch closer to the 50th anniversary of muzzleloading in Michigan we have a vast variety of projectile options, most shaped like traditional bullets, hollow-point bullets or even polymer-tipped bullets.
Muzzleloading 101
The original muzzleloaders were just called muskets. These consisted of a barrel, a pan, and a sidelock that was released by a trigger, all mounted on a wood stock. The pan was connected to the barrel by a narrow channel.
To load the weapon, a shooter would first pour in a pre-measured amount of black powder, followed by a lead ball wrapped in a cloth patch.
This would all be pushed into the barrel with a short-starter, then followed up with a ramrod, which pushed the ball down the barrel to a pre-measured depth.
That finished, a sprinkle of powder would be placed in the pan and a piece of flint would be placed in the sidelock. The weapon was cocked by rotating the sidelock back toward the stock of the weapon, cocking it against a heavy spring. Pulling the trigger would release the sidelock, which would rotate forward and down, creating a spark when flint struck steel. The spark would strike the powder in the pan and the resulting explosion — black powder is a true explosive — would travel into the barrel at the breech end and send the ball downrange at high speed. This is where we get the expression “flash in the pan,” a phrase used for a musket misfire.
Of course, flint is not a consistent ignition system and black powder that’s damp won’t ignite. This led to side-lock rifles with a nipple for a percussion cap. The hammer, instead of holding a piece of flint, would then come down and strike a primer cap — much like the childhood cap guns of the 1950s to 80s — causing a spark that then ignited the black powder. The old saw of “keep your powder dry” became less and less relevant as powder substitutes like Pyrodex came along. These weren’t just more reliable, they also burned more cleanly. Triple Se7en came along and was able to be cleaned up with just water — a huge innovation, as it allowed you to more fully clean your barrel with just a couple of spit patches — cloth patches you wet in your mouth.
Loading up
Today, most muzzleloaders come with a removable breech plug that is socketed for a .209 shotgun primer. This fires a spark directly into the breech of the barrel and makes cleaning much, much easier. Most people shooting a modern muzzleloader opt for pre-formed pellets of Triple Se7en or White Hot or some other brand.
To load up, you drop two or three pellets (refer to your owner’s manual) down the muzzle end of the barrel, then push a bullet into the muzzle. Notice I didn’t mention “fouling” the barrel with a firing of a primer. This dirtying of the barrel to ease loading is not necessary with modern projectiles. Today’s bullets are either skirted, like PowerBelts, or wrapped in a plastic sabot. A short-starter isn’t necessary for most of today’s projectiles, as the plastic slides fairly easily into a rifled barrel.
The first time you load your new muzzleloader, you should mark on your ramrod how far everything goes down the barrel. This will alert you if your load is not properly seated — or more importantly, if you’ve absent-mindedly placed two loads in your barrel, which does happen.
Once the load is properly seated, you place your primer into the socket in the breech and you’re ready to fire.
It’s important to note that it’s illegal to transport a loaded weapon in a vehicle. Luckily, Michigan law doesn’t consider a muzzleloader to be loaded unless a primer cap is in the socket or on the nipple of the weapon. Another thing worth mentioning — keeping your muzzleloader in steady temperatures and humidity through the season is optimal. Taking it into and out of heated spaces can cause condensation and dampen your powder or powder substitute.
Tips
• Although we’re in the season now, practice is vital with a muzzleloader. Even though it’s expensive with modern components (around $3 per shot at current prices), knowing that your rifle is accurate is crucial. You’ll also want to refer to your propellant manufacturer and bullet manufacturer’s literature to understand bullet trajectory. You’re firing something that weighs almost double your average rifle bullet downrange at a reduced velocity. Think about throwing a shot put vs. a baseball and you get the idea.
• Keep your muzzleloader pointed in a safe direction if you pull the trigger and the projectile doesn’t launch immediately. With damp powder, ignition can be delayed. This is known as a “hang-fire.”
• A finger cut out of a rubber glove or a condom can be used to keep rain and heavy snow out of your barrel. Although today’s propellants are more resistant to moisture, getting them wet will cause a failure to fire.
• As previously mentioned, it’s best to keep your muzzleloader cold once you load it. Keep it in the car, far back from heat vents when you’re traveling.
• A speed loader is a wonderful accessory. Having a second shot ready to go in one of these actually can work. Even though your muzzleloader will generate a tremendous amount of smoke, you can sometimes re-load, ram-rod and all, and get a second shot off, especially from a blind. I did it successfully in 2019. Practicing a second shot with a dirty barrel at the range is a helpful exercise to see if it affects impact point from your rifle.
• Still hunting is an acquired skill. First you have to learn to find a fresh track. The morning after a fresh snowfall is the best time to go out looking. Once you’ve found a track, stalk into the wind from tree to tree, moving as quietly as you can. Keep your eyes pointed as far down the track as you can, scanning from side to side a few degrees. Move slowly.