Bluegills and crappies are cornerstones of spring fishing. If you’re not equipped to chase steelhead, not excited by suckers, not a fan of the Y-bones in pike, surely you’re excited to get into some fresh panfish filets from still-cool water.
The best thing about spring bluegills and crappies? They’re everywhere, including close to shore. You don’t need a boat or a lot of fancy equipment to go get them.
Attention to detail, though, can help you land some fish when others aren’t.
Although you can drift fish from a boat without bobbers and find fish, getting a precision depth on your presentation can make your day that much more productive.
What follows are some tips for catching spring bluegills and crappies with a variety of bobbers.
Where to go
I used to suggest that looking over the Master Angler list would lead you to some quality panfish spots. It turns out there are a lot of liars among fishermen. Who knew? Luckily, most lakes have some quality fish if you put your time in. Generally, the tougher the access, the bigger the fish — but not always. I know a lot of little ponds with a lot of stunted panfish in this county.
Hamlin Lake, of course, is a good one. I like to look for lakes with solid bluegill and crappie populations. Several of our small lakes fit that bill. Manistee and Pentwater lakes are also solid choices.
Too many people think of themselves as shorebound at this time of year when a pair of inexpensive hip boots or just rolling up their pantlegs could put them on fish. So when you’re thinking about where to go, think about where you can wade and catch fish. Some slower rivers have potential panfish spots as the waters warm up.
Gear
The most common fishing rod on the planet is a medium-action rod between 5 1/2 and 6 1/2 feet long. And those will work great for bobbers for panfish. If you want to get fancy and have a finesse rod that will work in all seasons for panfish and perch, consider a medium-light 7-footer. I like to use spinning reels because spincast reels are a nightmare, especially when paired with cheap line and a dusty storage spot.
I recommend 4- to 6-pound test line for panfish, unless you’re in waters where pike and dogfish are prevalent, then I bump it up to 8-pound test.
Bobbers 101
Can anyone tell me why all bobbers have a line on them? It’s because that’s the point of neutral buoyancy. With optimal weighting, your bobber will sit with this line right at the waterline. That’s its most sensitive position.
So why don’t l like plastic red-and-white bobbers? Because if you ever tried to weight one to the proper buoyancy, you realize you’re running out of split shot.
Much better are the quill-style bobbers by premium makers like Thill. These cost a lot more, but they are so much easier to weight properly.
What does a small bluegill do? It hammers your bait and makes your bobber go under with a sharp tug. What does a big bluegill do? It slowly sucks down your bait and your bobber. So why do you want to spend a little more money and pay a little more attention to your bobber? For more fish.
Crappies
My dad used to say if you can see the lilypads about to bloom, then it’s time to go crappie fishing. And you shouldn’t have to stray far from those pad beds. Crappies can be found in 2-to-6 feet of water most of the spring and they often suspend high in the water column. Minnows are the old standby for crappies and there are lots of days it’s hard to beat them. But for some reason in the spring, they love a falling jig – or more accurately a swinging jig.
Here’s where your clip-on bobber will shine. Head out and put out your live bait rods with minnow rigs under bobbers. On your second or third rod, tie on your favorite crappie jig — a 1/16 or 1/8-ounce will do — and clip on a thin bobber about 30 inches above your jig. Cast it out beyond where you believe the crappies to be and then just wait as the jig swings under the bobber. One of two things will happen now. Either your bobber will move, in which case you set the hook, or your bobber will come to rest, in which case you give a tug that moves the bobber forward about a foot. Often, you’ll find there’s already a fish there when you give that one-foot tug. If not, it’s just a matter of fancasting and repeating. You can vary the depth up or down a foot based on what your other rods might be telling you.
When this technique is working it’s so much fun you’ll give up just watching your red-and-white bobbers. If things are slow you can tip your jig with a minnow or a piece of worm or some of the preserved “crappie candie.”
The best spots will have you catching crappies up high and bluegills down low.
Bluegills
Look for cabbage and you’ll find the bluegills. Sure, you can find them along all kinds of shorelines and weedbeds, but if you want a full day of entertainment, find cabbage. Bluegills will set up in and around this before, during and after the spawn.
If they’re on the inside edge, you’ll be fishing maybe 3 feet down. If they’re in the middle, you might be fishing 8 feet down. If they’re on the outside edge, you might be fishing 12 feet down.
What’s the easiest setup to tackle all of these depths? Of course it’s a slip bobber.
Rigging a slip-bobber is simple. First, you want to thread on a bobber stop. This is either a piece of string or a rubber bead that will keep your bobber at the depth you want it. Then you thread on a bead, then your bobber. If you are fishing with minnows, you may want to tie on a barrel swivel, but if not, then you’ll just tie on your hook. Now put the appropriate amount of weight up a foot or so from your hook. What’s appropriate? Whatever puts that bobber line on the waterline.
When we’re searching for bluegills, spawning or otherwise, we always try a variety of depths. Don’t just target the fish you can see, there are many more down there farther down the dropoff.
If you’re fishing with kids, keep an eye on their bobber stops as they often like to reel in too far and that re-sets the depth on the bobber.
Conservation
The limit for panfish in the state of Michigan is 25 in any combination. There is no size limit. However, recent research has shown just how long it takes to grow big bluegills or other panfish in our northern waters. It takes a long, long, time. Researchers have also found that big male bluegills are vital to protecting nesting areas and young bluegills from predators. So if you do go fishing, consider throwing back some of the larger fish and keeping some of the 8-inch bluegills instead. Maybe keep a single representative trophy fish. By doing this there will be a stronger population for you to fish for in years to come.