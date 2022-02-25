My dad was frugal by nature, but also antsy. He couldn’t sit still while he was awake, so he found things to do. He wasn’t an ice fisherman, so he spent the winter trying to get ready for spring.
One of his favorite things to do was to make his own lures. He focused on “plugs” cut from dowel and turned on a lathe when I was young, but then he got into making his own spinners and finally, a wiggly jighead based on a lure popularized by the Lazy Ike company.
I have, in my own way, followed in his footsteps.
I had turned some lure bodies on his small dremel lathe and experimented with making my own trout spinners, but a couple years ago, I got into making my own muskie spinners and it paid off this year.
In this article, I’ll walk you through the different lure styles and give you some ideas for making – or customizing – your own lures.
Plugs
My dad grew up in the Depression in Pennsylvania, served on a destroyer in WWII and ended up working his way through school on the freight docks in Detroit. When he and his brothers had time off, they went to one of two places – Point Pelee, Ontario, or Pointe Mouillee, near Monroe. Both were marshes loaded with bass and pike. And the hot lures of the day were the Shakespeare Swimming Mouse, the Heddon Lucky 13 and the Bass-Oreno. All of them had roughly the same action — not unlike the J-Plug you see in Ludington every fall — they wiggled. Being buoyant, you could pause them on the retrieve and trigger strikes. You could also troll them through the marsh because they wouldn’t run very deep.
Dad’s versions of these were pretty simple — he just tapered a 5-to-6-inch section of one-inch diameter dowel on both ends on the lathe and then made a diagonal cut to make two lures. He painted the lures primarily black-and-white. Black head with white tail was his most common design, although he also did some with the reverse of that pattern. He actually preferred it to red-and-white. Also, he had a box of red-and-white lures already, so he didn’t need more of them. Back in the ‘40s and ‘50s when plugs were numerous on the market, black-and-white was a common color scheme.
The hardest part of making these was placing the eye screw directly in the center of the lure’s front end.
The lures ended up having a wilder action than the lures he was copying because without extra concave surfaces, they would plane out and erratically head for the surface on a steady retrieve.
I’m always on the lookout for a little lathe for this reason.
Trout spinners
Dad and I made our own trout spinners on a wire-bending tool. Basically, this jig mounted on a vise and would let you turn eyes in wire and then produce neat wraps around the wire shaft of a spinner by just turning a crank.
The parts all came from the old Netcraft Catalog. Dad opted for French spinner blades patterned after Mepps spinners. I have to be honest here – I have never been much of a fan of Mepps for trout. To me, they were in third place behind Panther Martin and Worden’s Rooster Tail, both of which ran better than a Mepps when retrieved downstream. Let’s be honest, you can make any spinner turn when you’re reeling it back against the current. The true test of and the mark of a great spinner is one that spins under any circumstances.
So while I made some trout spinners, I didn’t really pursue them very long because I couldn’t produce something that impressed me with its performance.
Today, we have the internet and so many options to find lure parts. My favorite is www.lurepartsonline.com. You can experiment with wire and blades all winter long. You can also find some very heavy spinner bodies that will let you keep a lure deep when you’re fishing the Pere Marquette or Big Manistee.
And it’s not just blade shapes that have come a long way, it’s also the bodies and the blade colors. My favorite all-time brook trout spinner for tannic water is the yellow Panther Martin with the red dots, although on sunny days, I like a copper or gold blade over the red body with yellow dots. You can find parts to make all of these if you look hard enough.
Muskie spinners
My friend John got me into making muskie spinners and taught me how to bend the .050 wire required to make them. It’s not that dissimilar to bending wire for trout spinners, but you need to use round-nose pliers and vise grips to get the wire to cooperate.
Blades can be found from the same website as above, or at www.themuskyshop.com.
John and I started making spinners when the Double Cowgirl was the most popular lure. Thankfully, muskie anglers have come to their senses and have largely gotten away from the double-10 spinners in favor of easier-to-retrieve double-8 and double-9 spinners. In fact, now you’re seeing lures called “Stagger” lures where there are two different styles of blades mixed together.
The key, as with trout lures, is a spinner that starts spinning easily and doesn’t foul.
Last winter I spent time making downsized spinners in gold and it paid off for me. One of the more popular downsized lure is the Buchertail 700 Tinsel. This is a single fluted Indiana blade with a tinsel tail. The river I fish in the Upper Peninsula doesn’t produce a lot of brutes, but it produced a nice muskie for me on this spinner last summer. Catching a nice fish on a lure that you created or modified is just a little more rewarding than using one you pulled off the rack. Incidentally, a spinner with a size-7 blade is a real killer for big pike, too.
Among the supplies you’ll need is a supply of beads, brass or chrome-plated brass lure bodies, egg sinkers, clevises, hooks and shrink tube.
Start with a foot of .050 wire. Begin by making an R-bend in the wire with round-nose pliers. Leave at least an inch-and-a-half tag end to start. Place a hook or a split-ring into the bend. A split ring will let you change out hooks if you should need to clip them to release a fish. Once you get used to tying these, though, it’s really not that difficult to put a spinner back together with all new wire.
With vise grips and round-nose pliers, you will wrap the tag end of the wire around the shaft of the wire. You only need a couple of wraps. Now slide an inch of shrink tube down the shaft, covering the loop, split ring and hook. Shrink it with a lighter. Now thread on a quarter-to-half-ounce egg sinker, a tinsel skirt and a lure body or beads. Now you’ll put on your clevis and blade. Top it off with another bead to keep the clevis from sticking. Now make an R-bend and tie a loop at the top.
Once you’ve tied one spinner, you can experiment with mixing colorado blades, Indiana blades, willow blades and even hatchet blades. All have their own pluses and minuses. If you’re going to tie anything with double blades, I find that they all start up and run better if you use an S-style double clevis.
Lure tape
If all of these sound too involved for you, there’s a world of fun you can have with lure tape. The most readily available tape is from Witchcraft Tape Products, although if you search lure supply catalogs you can find other brands. You can also search other decal suppliers and Amazon for tapes that aren’t common in fishing lures. One of these is safety reflective tape. You’ll see it on ice shanties and on snowmobile helmets and road signs.
Depending on the tape, you can apply it cold or warm. It generally adheres better if you warm it with a hairdryer after its applied and then trim off the excess.
One other tip, while you have reflective tape out, is to apply it to your planer boards so you can locate them easily on the water during night trolling.