I only bought a single license this year. My shoulders were acting up so I didn’t bowhunt and I figured that I wouldn’t use two tags anyway. There’s a growing number of people who hunt where I hunt — especially a couple kids who should be home from college this weekend.
So I figured just one buck tag would give me days of enjoyment — if sitting out in weather like we had Monday can be called that.
I was mistaken, though. I only got a few hours of enjoyment.
The difference between a hunter tagging out early or later or not at all isn’t necessarily skill, sometimes it’s how many deer walk by where they’re sitting.
In my case, it wasn’t how many, but how often.
Monday started off on about as wrong a foot as it could have. The high winds of the weekend and the heavy sleety stuff collapsed the center post of our blinds. So we started the morning making noise in the dark.
We put our blinds in different spots this year to keep us entirely on our gracious hosts’ property. Previously, we had cut across fields that have since been leased and, well, it wasn’t the happiest arrangement. So we changed things up.
You might think two blinds 50 yards apart on the same ridge is overkill or uncomfortable, but Jeff and I have been hunting together a good while now and we liked the view from inside the blinds, if not how it looks from afar. It was trying something new out of necessity and that was that.
Unfortunately, though, clearing sleet from two blinds so close together isn’t great for the north two-thirds of a skinny 40. It was loud.
Once the housekeeping was done, we sat in our separate blinds and peered out into the darkness. I’ve written before that a truly good set of binoculars will let you see things in less light than the naked eye alone will. With the skyglow from our growing suburbia off to the northwest trying to kill my night vision, this was especially true.
I scan constantly with my binoculars, which are 10x42 Nikon ATBs. They are no longer manufactured and I’m very appreciative that I was able to get them when I did years ago. They are my most valued tool in the blind.
I caught movement and saw a single deer walking nose into the wind, neck straight out. I didn’t need to see the rack to know this was a buck. I watched him through binoculars and got the general impression that he was a two-and-a-half year-old buck. He wasn’t bulked out and swollen-necked like an older buck, but he had a more confident, deliberate stride than a younger buck. Mostly it was body shape, but there was an attitude to be picked up on if you watched closely.
He headed toward the northwest corner and I figured that would be the last we’d see of him until dusk.
A few minutes later I watched a fawn head the other direction — with the wind.
A few minutes after that, I watched a coyote head out with the wind. He looked slinky like he just got his butt kicked. Maybe the buck gave him a kick or a poke?
It was somewhere in here when the folding white plastic wedding chair I picked up at the garage sale went “bang!”
The chair deck has a groove or a clip that it fits down onto and I had obviously not folded the seat out fully when I placed it in there a week earlier. I won’t make that mistake again!
Mistakes of sound don’t last forever like mistakes of sight or scent, though, so I gritted my teeth and watched and waited.
An owl alternated gliding and flapping to the north. An hour later the crows would search that area, but I never heard them go crazy like they do when they find a hawk or an owl. And I was thankful for that, not because of the owl’s well-being, but because crows really know how to annoy everyone in the section. I was already annoyed at myself. I didn’t need any help.
As light came, I realized I’d have a better look from the other chair. So I slid into the chair on the left.
Ten minutes later, I texted Jeff an apology after the other chair, predictably, also went “bang!”
And then it was full daylight and all the possibilities of pre-dawn light faded and the bleak reality of a cold snow-covered field arrived.
There was a whole lot of nothing until about 8:30 — that’s roughly 90 minutes after first light. A fawn came out of the northeast corner and wandered a bit before fading into the woods.
I got a text from my buddy Joe Marion. He dropped an eight-point at first light that had the biggest rack and body of any he had previously shot. I was happy for him. Ten years ago, I tried to not ever text, but now I just wait for daylight before texting with friends and neighboring hunters.
By 9, I was feeling the cold and thinking about an exit strategy. Although I preach to people to hunt all day, I rarely do. It can be very effective, though, around Thanksgiving when the deer are tuned in to everyone’s movements and you’re out there when they don’t think you will be. Jeff and I were thinking of taking off around 10. He had to get to work. I figured I’d have lunch with Holly before dragging myself back around 2.
I was halfway through an article about the Packers’ shutout of the Seahawks when I glanced up and there was the buck from the dark, emerging and heading to the east. I dropped my phone and stylus (pro tip, keep your gloves on and use a stylus to text) and I grabbed my rifle and monopod.
I was sure he was at least a six-point — I’ve been burned by stubby or missing brow tines before out there. He stopped broadside and I fired. He looked confused but not hit. He walked in a circle and then quartered toward the east line. I got a look at him front-on and saw his main beams were outside his ears. I racked another cartridge into the chamber of my Tikka .30-06, and I tried to get my scope on him. I got the crosshairs on his shoulder and fired. I didn’t see him jump, but Jeff later said he did. When I got my scope back on the buck, he was hunched but striding toward the woodline. Then he was gone.
I don’t know how it is for other people, but after I shoot, I get this rush of adrenaline in my lower back. It throbs and it’s almost as painful as slipping a disc. Almost. I get it from close calls in the treestand, too.
Then there’s the confusion and replaying what I’ve seen. Did I hit him with the first? Did I hit him with the second? Where was he standing for the second? Is there any blood?
It was about this time that I heard a shot from the east. Was that across the section? Or from the other side of Schwass Road? Could he have gotten that far and been dropped by a neighbor?
Jeff texted, asking if I needed help. I did, but not how he meant. I was just so paralyzed by my analysis — and the surge in my back — that I couldn’t even pick up my phone off the ground for a minute or two. I just started putting my gloves back on, putting my trail mix into my pack, closing up windows and finally was able to bend over for my phone, where I saw his text.
My back was fine, I just needed that surge-induced spasm to pass.
I walked over to Jeff’s blind and it was almost immediately clear as we started walking that we would find this buck. The snow was sprayed generously with the bright red you want to see, not the dark red of a gut shot. I tried to compose myself and go back to where the blood started, but it was so apparent that it would not be necessary. The second shot had surely hit if the tracks told a tale at all.
My father-in-law, Jim Nordlund, Sr., was on his way over to help track, but we found it before he arrived. The buck made it less than 50 yards, total, although its trail couldn’t be paced through the briars to get an exact distance. The second shot had gone in right behind the right shoulder and out through the back of the left lung, breaking a rib, which poked out through the exit hole. That explained the trail.
I don’t know if the first shot missed high or low or if I flinched. But finding your buck cleans your slate. I went from feeling like Charlie Brown missing the ball to a Super Bowl-winning kicker in about 5 minutes flat.
The buck wasn’t my biggest, but he was a very wide six-point. Not a trophy, but a solid no-doubt shooter, at least in my mind.
As you age and harvest bucks, you take a different satisfaction in different things. You go from “Thank you, God, the curse is lifted!” to “I dropped that one in his tracks,” to “he’s a monster.” Eventually, you learn to take it all in and enjoy the whole experience and the people who you’re with as much as you do the rack or the venison.
It was a short season, but not one without memories.
Thanks, Jeff and Jim. And thanks John and Tracy for continuing to tolerate our two weeks of insanity on your land.
Good luck, everyone.