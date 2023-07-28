There are days when we all wonder where the fish are hiding, but I don’t think I’m alone in assuming in the dead of summer that the fish are all “deeper.” The results in our local charity bass league seem to verify this, as the top boats are mostly fishing in deeper water on their best nights.
There are a handful of ways to rig for deep bass. You can cast crankbaits with giant lips on them, you can run either a Texas or Carolina-rigged worm or other soft plastic, or you can fish with a drop-shot rig. There are also jigs that will get down deep if you have the patience and the surface conditions to allow that. Patience is a key with all of the soft plastics — you have to fish slow and stick with it.
Keeping the faith that the depths will produce can be difficult.
What times and places are best for the various riggings? Well, you have to consider weeds, bottom contours, where baitfish are concentrated and the surface conditions.
In this article, we’ll walk you through the options and when each might work best.
Why surface conditions matter
If you’re planning on fishing a finesse technique like dragging a soft-plastic worm across the bottom, you’ll want to know first that your boat isn’t going to be blown across the lake. You need either a calm enough night or a combination of a solid trolling motor and a predictable wind strength and direction.
Another thing to consider is the human activity. If you have boats looping around you, making wakes, chances are you’re going to have more trouble keeping in contact with your tube jig or similar deep offering.
Finally, if you’re planning to throw deep crankbaits, the presence of lots of floating weeds, either scattered or in windrows, could put a crimp in your plans.
Are they really there?
Before you even head out on your local lake, you should do a little research and find out if your lake actually has temperature stratification and available oxygen at depths. I can recall studies from Hamlin Lake, Hackert Lake and Ford Lake in Mason County that showed either a lack of temperature stratification or a lack of oxygen in deeper parts of the lake – at least on the days of those studies.
Some lakes, it turns out, “deep” is about 15-20 feet and if you work deeper than that, you’re wasting your time.
Tube jigs
I’ll start with tube jigs because they are absolutely my favorite way to fish for bass. But you need a fairly calm night and patient boatmates. Tube jig fishing is really just picking apart weed edges. You want the lightest jighead you can get away with given the conditions. That light weight and slow fall are really what give the jig its appeal. If you’ve ever watched a fish die, when they stop swimming, they don’t plummet to the bottom, they rock back and forth like a feather falling to the ground. If you have a lightweight jig, letting it fall slowly is the main attraction.
But you have to have weight so you can feel what it’s doing. I’ve always been taught that a 1/4-ounce weight falls one foot per second, so if you get into eighths and sixteenths, you’re going to be waiting longer than that.
Once you have a tube jig tied on and you’ve figured out the proper weight – usually an 1/8 or at most 1/4 of an ounce – you cast it out and let it swing back toward you on a semi-slack line. If that produces no bites, you can add some twitches of the rod tip to your retrieve. I’ve heard people say there’s “no wrong way to fish it,” but casting it out and reeling it back quickly is probably not going to be productive most of the time. As long as you’re thorough about working the lure along the cover, there’s not much you can do wrong.
If the wind picks up or the boat traffic picks up, you can usually switch to a heavier weight to stay in contact with your jig, but don’t be surprised if that slows down your fishing. They like that slow fall.
Texas rigging
The foundation of plastic worm fishing is the Texas rig. Once invasive watermilfoil found Michigan, we were forced to switch to Texas-rigged worms if we wanted to drag worms through the weeds. To rig a worm Texas-style, you insert the point of the hook into the nose of the worm about three eighths of an inch, then pop the hookpoint out the side of the worm. Then you pull the hook until the eye snugs up against the nose of the worm, rotate the hook until the point faces the worm, then re-insert the point and pull it through the worm. Then give a pull on the worm body near the hook point toward the nose of the worm and bury the hook point in the worm. If you did it right, you have a worm that lies straight and has a hook with no point showing, just the eye and the bend in the hook.
Texas rigging also includes a bullet sinker of 1/8, 1/4 or 3/8 of an ounce. Again, the weight of the sinker is dependent upon the depth of water you’re fishing and the surface conditions.
Although a Texas-rigged worm will work well in milfoil and cabbage and invasive curly-leaf pondweed stands, it doesn’t work as well when there’s a layer of sandgrass or other understory weeds on the bottom. In those conditions, you’ll use a Carolina rig or a drop-shot rig, which we’ll outline farther down.
To fish a Texas rig, you need to be in contact with the lure. Cast it out and let it fall on a semi-slack line, watching for any movement in the line as the lure falls. Although the slow fall of a tube jig is almost always on the menu, bass will also snatch a plastic worm falling as well, even if it does fall a little faster.
Once your lure is on bottom, get the slack out of your line and start dragging or hopping the worm back to you. If you feel a strike, you may want to give a millisecond pause before you set the hook. Some anglers even drop their rod tip an inch or two to “feed” line to the bass before setting the hook.
Carolina rigging
A Carolina rig is not much different than a Texas rig, except it is rigged on a swivel with a leader. This allows you to fish a lure off the bottom a little. To tie a Carolina rig, tie about 2 feet of line to a hook, then tie the other end to a barrel swivel. Thread a barrel or bullet sinker onto your main line and then tie the other end of the barrel swivel to that. The order of doing these things is not super-important, but if you do it in this order, you can fish with a Palomar knot on all of your connections.
Your barrel sinker for a Carolina rig will be a quarter ounce to a half ounce, generally speaking.
While it doesn’t really matter what worm you use in a Texas rig, for the Carolina rig, you’ll get better results with semi-buoyant soft plastics. They don’t have to truly float, but having them fall slower is optimal because you want them visible above the bottom weeds. Your leader length can vary out to about 4 feet depending on the height of the weeds. Remember that the lure isn’t riding 4 feet high on a 4-foot leader, probably more like 2 feet high at maximum. If the weeds are taller than about 3 feet off of the bottom, you probably should consider a drop-shot-rig instead.
Drop-shot rigging
If you fished in salmon country in the 1990s or early 2000s, you probably grew up knowing that “weight below the hook” could get you a ticket. Well, it’s still illegal to fish for salmon that way, but you can fish for bass in non-salmon areas with a drop-shot rig. A drop-shot rig incorporates a hook with a casting sinker below it. Tying this rig is not too difficult, but it can be tricky to get your hook to face up. Incidentally, this technique can be fished with an exposed hook or a Texas-rigged hook. I tie mine by tying a Palomar knot and then taking the tag end back through the hook eye so that the hook point rides up. Then you tie a sinker onto the tag end.
I think most of us start with too much weight on these rigs, but think of it more like a bottom-bouncing sinker for walleye fishing than you would a big honkin’ casting sinker that anchors your perch rig.
This is, again, a cast-it-out-and-drag-it-back rig. You’ll see a wider variety of plastic trailers fished on these rigs than you will on Texas or Carolina rigs. Finesse worms are very popular for these. A finesse worm is thinner and shorter than your average 6-inch run-of-the-mill plastic worm.
You can also fish a tube body or a paddle-tail or curly-tail grub on these.
I like to fish superbraid for these rigs, as it has no stretch and the strikes are transmitted much more obviously, at least to my sense of touch.
Deep crankbaits
If you’re going to fish deep crankbaits, be prepared to pick some weeds off of them. But they really do work when fish are aggressive. If you start to see fish picking off your tubes or worms before they even reach bottom, try casting a big-lipped crankbait out there. Crankbaits are pretty self-explanatory to fish. Cast the lure out, reel it in. You can incorporate some pauses and speed changes, but be careful on lakes with heavy pike populations. Pike love a lure that stops dead in front of them. Either fish a heavier line or use a leader.