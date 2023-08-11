We’re a week past the first “supermoon” of the season, which means for the next month or so, you will be able to get in on some of the best fishing of the year – trolling and jigging for king salmon in drowned rivermouth lakes.
Foremost among these are Pere Marquette Lake and Manistee Lake, but you can also find kings in Pentwater Lake, White Lake and Portage Lake and even Muskegon Lake.
The best part about it is, you don’t need a ton of special equipment or a 30-foot boat.
Although trolling has become more difficult with the popularity of jigging, you can still sneak out with a couple of downriggers and pick up a couple kings quickly if you learn your lake. Long-lining deep-diving crankbaits can still work, too. And with the advent of trolling motors with spot-lock, jigging is easier and more popular than ever.
In this article, we’ll touch on the equipment you’ll want and the techniques to employ if you’d like to catch a few kings this fall.
Plan for crowds
As much as I love reading a good outdoors story in a newspaper or magazine, online videos are how more people are absorbing information these days. It’s great that more people have an interest in the outdoors since 2020 and it’s great that videos have shortened their learning curve. But expect a crowd. August nights have been extremely loud in Ludington over the last few years with the sound of the SS Badger horn sounding out. This is no fault of the carferry, it’s the new fishermen in the way. With the unfortunate news about the Badger this year, it’ll be quieter, but the lake will be as busy as ever this fall, if not busier.
It’s a good time to freshen up on your knowledge of the boating rules. Just type “Michigan DNR boating rules” into your search engine and then read up on the rules. Most importantly, you need to know that most of these harbors are considered “connecting waters” of the Great Lakes, so you have to have a little more safety equipment on board than you would on an inland lake. You also have to have appropriate lighting for your boat after sunset. I’m not a legal expert, but I would think a boat under “spot lock” is considered anchored and needs an all-around light as an anchored boat, but once you hit that jog button to move forward or sideways, you’re “under way,” meaning you have to have your navigational (bow) lights on.
Trolling
My setup for trolling rivermouth lakes is just two downriggers.
I considered adding some short-arm downriggers to expand my spread years ago, but I’m glad I didn’t.
It’s like we say on the breakwater: if it’s slow, more rods won’t help you and if it’s good, you won’t be able to keep up with more than two.
One key to effective trolling in rivermouth lakes is getting a decent lead length behind the downrigger ball. You want to have as much line out behind the ball as you can, but not so much that the boats crossing behind you snag your lines. About 50 feet would be optimal, but sometimes you’ll have to shorten that up to 25 due to traffic.
I run size 3 J-plugs most of the time, although I’ve run the larger plugs as well. The standby is a chrome/red plug, but I’ve also used glow plugs when things are tough or later in the night.
Speed is another key. There are fast trollers and slow trollers and sometimes the idle speed of your boat determines how fast you will run.
I troll with my 50 hp motor and sometimes I have to slip the motor out of gear and rev it up to get it to calm down.
If I’m going faster than 2.5 mph, I’m probably not catching as many fish as I would slower.
You can put out drift socks or trolling bags to slow yourself down or you can switch to your bow-mount motor to remedy this.
I would say if you’re using your bow-mount motor to troll, always keep that foot pedal handy as remotes don’t always cooperate.
I have a friend who trolls with his foot pedal in his lap, steering with his hands and that works.
How deep do you run those plugs? Well, they dive a little, so I try to be at least 5 feet off of the bottom. This is a good time to mention that you should have your electronics calibrated as precisely as possible.
If your depth finder is off by a couple feet and your linecounters on your downriggers are also off, good luck.
So I’ll run one plug no closer than 5 feet from the bottom and another 10 feet higher.
You can run sliders on your downrigger lines, but I’d suggest not doing that. Why? Because if you have to shut down the motor or drop into neutral on a big fish or for traffic, what happens to those spoons? They drop to the bottom and snag up on wood. So I’d just go with the two plugs. If the lake is wide-open and I have a capable crew, I might break this rule and even put out some small Dipsey Divers, but for the most part, two plugs is all you need.
Jigging
There’s a lot to know about jigging, but there’s also no wrong way to do it. Fundamentally, you’re dropping a lure down there and waggling it in the face of salmon until they bite.
So really, your only requirements are to be able to entice a fish and to be able to control that fish once it bites.
That’s important because of the sheer amount of traffic out there.
I don’t have a jigging setup for kings because I prefer to troll. If I was to build one, I’d probably use a medium-heavy action rod with superbraid.
Braid just lets you detect strikes more easily because it has hardly any stretch.
No stretch means you need a rod with a tip that can cushion the jerks from the fish changing direction and it also means that you need a reel with a good drag.
It doesn’t matter if it’s a spinning or a baitcasting setup as long as those requirements are met. My inclination would be to go with casting gear.
I just trust those reels more against a big run by a fish.
Finally, you need line capacity. If you’re going to use 30-pound braid you’re going to want to have at least 200 yards of it on that reel.
As far as jigging spoons, the P-Line spoons were the first to really get popular around here, although a big Swedish Pimple with a strong hook or some of the Moonshine jigging spoons will work as well.
You’ll want to experiment with colors and glow patterns.
I’d use the trolling lures as a guide – chrome with some red and/or glow.
I do believe contrast and flash are important, even 25 feet down. Just remember that in most of our lakes, the colors will turn black, while the chrome and glow will flash or show light.
Boat and tackle prep
The bite windows for these fish can be short. It’s a chain reaction that’s fun to watch.
One minute you’ll see no one fighting a fish and the next you’ll see everyone fighting fish – if you have time to look up at all.
That’s why having your knots perfect and your hook points sharp is so important.
Keep a hone nearby and touch up your hooks if any seem dull.
You’ll have plenty of downtime before the flurry.
When the action picks up, you’ll want pliers in multiple spots on the boat.
Your net should be easy to swing out and put away again – don’t have lures hanging on railings or magnets that can foul the operation.
The goal is to catch as many as you can in that bite window, so refine your operation to get rid of all the hangups.
If you miss out, you can stay late and hope for a bonus fish or two, but you’re probably stuck until tomorrow morning – if you can get out in the morning.