What’s more fun than an angry pike on the line?
For many of us, our first experience with a “big” fish is a pike. Maybe it’s bluegill or perch fishing or bass fishing — you’re expecting one thing, but instead you hook up with a 20-plus-inch fish that is all wiggle and teeth.
They make deep runs and put a nice bend in the rod and they are more palatable than a bass.
The best part about pike is they are fairly easy to find in the early season.
My first experiences with pike were primarily in the U.P. Although we had some around my home in Southeast Michigan, it was many years later before I could reliably locate them.
In Iron River, if you wanted to catch pike, you had to go to the Net River Widewaters.
This is a special-regulations area of the river where pike are somewhat stunted.
Being a youngster, I was unaware of this, and I probably wouldn’t have cared if I knew.
You could keep five pike of any size. My lasting memories of the trip are spotting an eagle so high in the air that my dad and my Great Uncle Walter argued with me that it was just a seagull.
It finally came low enough for them to see.
The other lasting memory of the trip was catching pike.
The lure I used was a plastic knockoff of a Bass-O-Reno, although it could have been a Lucky 13. I just remember that it was kind of pointed in the back end like a missile.
I called it a “torpedo,” not knowing that a Tiny Torpedo was a different lure.
Whatever the lure was, it was working well that day.
I chalked it up to my skill or my luck, but it was probably due to Uncle Walter leading us to a spot so overpopulated with pike that you could probably catch them on a bare treble hook.
I got to visit the area again a couple years ago with Holly.
What I found was that it was a smaller area than I remembered and so were the pike.
But when you’re looking for a tug on the line, any pike is a good pike.
Where to go
Pike spawn in shallow, weedy bays on both rivers and lakes, so if you can find one of those, you can usually find pike hanging around not too far away. The east (north) end of Upper Hamlin Lake is perfect spawning habitat and it’s lousy with pike.
Why? Because after the pike spawn, so do a bunch of other species, including bluegills, sunfish, rock bass and largemouth bass. So finding something like that is a pike-fishing gold mine.
On clearer-water lakes, pike will still be adjacent to the weedy shallows. The north side of a lake warms first, so it generally has the best weed growth.
On rivers, pike drop out of current into oxbow areas. The Pere Marquette River has plenty of these areas.
If you’re on the main part of the river, think about where the current is least strong or even flowing in the wrong direction.
These eddy areas wash in foot, so they’re perfect haunts for pike as well.
Gearing up
How big are the pike you’re fishing for? It takes a pretty big pike to put a bend in a muskie rod or a bass-fishing flippin’ rod, so you can usually get away with medium-heavy gear. My favorite pike combo was a 7-foot one-piece Daiwa casting rod that was medium heavy paired with a Shimano Black Bantam baitcasting reel.
The problem with one-piece rods is that they don’t survive trunks well, especially when they are 7 feet long.
You don’t need a 7-footer or a one-piece model, though. Most pike gear can be thrown on 2000-series spinning reels and pike can be battled just fine on something 6-foot-6.
I like 12-pound test on my baitcasting reels and 8-pound test on the spinning rods I use for pike.
I always use a short wire leader when casting for pike, although when I’m throwing spinnerbaits I will often forgo it.
Spoons
The traditional pike-fishing lure in Michigan is a red-and-white spoon. Part of the reason for that is that they work. I think the other reason for it is that Michigan is the home of the Eppinger Lure Company and their most popular color was the red-and-white Dardevle. If you go to Canada, the “five of diamonds” pattern is more popular in certain areas. I found it to be a great pattern for Lincoln Lake in the early 1990s, when I would go to the end of Rath Avenue and cast before my shift at Straits Steel. I only worked there one summer, but I liked being able to get a few casts in before work.
Another spoon style that is very popular for pike is the Johnson’s Silver Minnow (in silver or gold). This spoon is best fished with a twister-tail trailer and can be either cast out and retrieved straight in or kind of surfed in over weed mats. I never loved the hookup rate on these spoons, but others swear by them.
Spinners
Although we always had some Mepps spinners around, we didn’t really target pike with them because the pike were so deep in the areas we frequented that they didn’t seem like they’d be effective. Well, I found out one summer in college that a Mepps 4 or 5 is a deadly pike lure on shallower water bodies. We were on Fletcher Pond near Alpena (which we always called Fletcher’s Floodwaters) and my friend Chuck and his dad showed me that running those at high speed could be deadly. What about snags? They did the bow-and-arrow method of freeing up lures and it worked well. Simply take your rod, rear back and pluck your line like a bowstring. That generally will free up your lure from a woody snag. Although all colors of spinners will work for pike, Copper is an absolute must when you’re fishing stained water or overcast skies.
Spinnerbaits
Spinnerbaits are foolproof. You cast them out, you reel them in, you catch fish. A couple tips, though, can make you much more effective with them.
First, add a trailer hook if you’re keeping the fish you catch. A trailer hook greatly increases your hookup rate on a spinnerbait. Second, implement pauses in your retrieve. Do you know why pike “always” hit at the boat? Because that’s where you stop reeling.
Pike are ambush predators, but they are also moody.
And when they’re in a mood, they want an easy meal.
They’ll cruise along behind prey and wait for it to stop before they strike it. There’s some great underwater video of this behavior on YouTube.
Stickbaits
Whether it’s big Rapalas, Husky Jerks, Smithwick Rogues, Storm FlatSticks or some other minnow-shaped bait, they are deadly for pike.
The key is to be erratic in your retrieve. If you’re trolling them, goose the speed up and lower it down now and then.
And implement some turns into your trolling patterns. My favorite lures are always discontinued, which is why I stock up.
The Storm 6-inch FlatStick is, in my opinion, the greatest pike lure ever created.
They come in silver and gold and that’s all the colors you’ll need for pike. Cast it out and give it hard twitches and rips back to the boat.
Watch your line between twitches and if it moves, set the hook hard.
Soft plastics
Yes, pike will hit plastic flukes (Slug-gos), worms and even tube jigs. Make sure you’re using a stout line if you want to cast these for pike, as a leader will deaden their action somewhat.
Plugs
We end where we started. Bass-O-Renos, Lucky 13s and the Shakespeare Swimming Mouse are all fun lures to fish with for pike.
I like to bulge them just under the surface of the water and pause them intermittently on my retrieves.
Make sure to bring some needle-nose pliers for fishing them out of the throats of pike you catch.