When I worked in the building at the Ludington Daily News, it always made me happy to see the flame orange leaves on the maple tree across the street. Not because I was in a hurry for winter, but because it meant we were in for some of the best fishing of the year.
There are some fall staples — immature kings and steelhead getting closer to shore, perch moving into rivermouth lakes and of course all the fish in the rivers.
But to me, the best part of fall is that the pike and bass and muskies and walleye get stupid hungry.
How stupid? I’ve caught 12-inch bass and walleyes that I had to throw back while throwing muskie lures.
Why? Well, the shortening day length and water getting colder means that the baitfish will be moving shallower and that seasonal movement means that the fish in the inland lakes are all piled up in the same areas and that’s good news for you and me.
In this article, we’ll discuss several classes of lures that will put you in touch with fall fish of all stripes because, frankly, it’s fun to hook into something and have no idea what you’re going to reel in.
Topwaters
This is a secret many people don’t know, but fish will willingly take topwater lures in the fall.
Most people have put them away by this time of year, but bass, pike and muskies willingly take these down.
Heck, even walleyes targeting surface schools of crappie will take a topwater if conditions are right.
Before we dive into the lures, let’s discuss those conditions: some sky cover and a little wind. Of course you can also throw them pre-dawn and after dark, too.
What’s the best topwater lure? To me, it’s always going to be a floating minnow bait, whether something muskie-sized or a Rapala Original Floating Minnow.
Most people troll these or cast them out and reel them straight back. I twitch them and the fish love it.
With the weed tops lower, you can keep one of these lures relatively clean working them over weedbeds.
Closely related to this technique, of course, is a walk-the-dog lure like a Zara Spook.
These lures really shine when fish are schooled up tight.
A third type of topwater that can work well in the fall is a surface popper like a Rebel Pop-R. For years I’ve had a friend telling me about the frog migration on Lake St.
Clair and how it was a big known phenomena that produced great fishing. Last year on our UP trip, I witnessed a heck of a lot of frogs moving around on the days when the air temperature was above freezing — so many that I ordered a frog-pattern muskie bait when I got home.
So don’t be shy about throwing poppers, Jitterbugs and other surface-commotion lures.
Tailprop lures are probably the fastest-growing category of bass lures over the last 10 years, so much so that they’re probably not as effective as they once were, but this is a time that they shine.
The first big winds of fall have finally submerged those miles-long windrows of chopped weeds. If you’ve thrown these lures, you know how frustrating it can be to have your lure constantly fouled by weed pieces.
Spinnerbaits
These lures are my go-to for days when it feels fishy.
What do I mean by that? Overcast, possibly with rain in the forecast, and some chop on the water from wind.
This is definitely a time of year to rely on the wind to tell you where to fish. If it’s been blowing out of the north for three days, you’d better work on that south shoreline. In the summer, wind moves weeds and makes fishing a pain in the behind. At this time of year, it moves more bait and fewer weeds.
Use those big wind events to plan your fishing. Work that side of the lake hard in the days that follow.
Spinnerbaits are the ultimate search bait because they don’t hang up in the weeds and you can’t fish them wrong. Want to run one deeper? Reel more slowly.
Want to run shallower? Reel faster.
I’ve caught some ridiculously large bass, pike and walleye on these in the fall in the wind.
And don’t discount in-line spinners, especially with double blades or big willow blades.
These kind of push water as they come through the water, making them surprisingly weedles — especially in the deteriorating weedbeds we see in the fall.
Dive-and-rise lures
If you don’t have any wooden lures like a Suick, you’ve got a hole in your arsenal. These lures are so effective that they are often where I start.
If you get a weighted one, you can work it down to about 8 feet and keep it running there for most of the retrieve.
If you can find real broadleaf cabbage on your local lake, chances are there are pike, bass, walleye and possibly muskies grouped up on it.
For whatever reason, our native cabbage is being outcompeted by curly-leaf pondweed, which is also a cabbage, but not nearly as beneficial to fish and fishing.
I know what you’re saying to yourself, “I’m not throwing a Suick for bass or walleyes.” Well, you’re missing out.
There’s something special about a well-tuned dive-and-rise bait.
Personally, I think they emulate suckers really well. If you pay attention in fall, you’ll see that suckers are drawn to weedbeds near sand flats — we have no shortage of those.
Jerkbaits
Any lure you can get down to a depth and then keep there for an extended period is going to be effective, but if you can work in stop-and-go action, that’s going to improve your chances of hooking up.
The best part about Jerkbaits? They’re scalable. You can find them from 2 inches long up to 14 inches long with relative ease. They’re also foolproof. You can cast them out and reel them straight in and get bites, but you’ll do better cranking them down to depth and then working them back with rod twitches or, “jerks,” if you prefer.
I’ve always been partial to flat-sided jerkbaits just because they throw more flash or more color.
They tend to have more of a rolling action like a sucker or a dying baitfish than they do a hunting action like a shiner.
Rule No. 1 for fishing jerkbaits is always sharpen your hooks.
Because of the primary retrieve style of jerks and pauses, you end up getting glancing blows from fish, so sharp hooks help convert those sloppy strikes.
Spoons
Spoons are the Rodney Dangerfield of the inland tacklebox.
They’re not just for trolling, though.
They have a unique, tumbling, dying action that sometimes is the only action fish want.
You can straight retrieve them like an in-line spinner, but that’s not optimal.
No, you have to vary the speed, implement stops and create a trigger for the fish. Imagine a fish that’s been busting up schools of shiners all day seeing a spoon come through that’s kind of rolling along then stops and starts to tumble to the bottom. Bang. They are going to be on it.
The key is to keep a semi-tight line when you pause your retrieve so you can detect those strikes on the falling lure.