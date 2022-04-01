Believe it or not, the weather roulette wheel will stop turning soon.
Instead of betting on white or wet, you’ll be able to find some dry patches of ground in the next week or so. And then you should start scouring for turkey sign.
Scouting is about more than tracks, although they can tell you a lot. There’s also scat, which can show you roost trees, and live calling, which can tell you a little about where birds are spending their time.
What follows are some tips for locating turkeys this spring.
Cover ground
If you were someone who deer hunted out on public lands, you probably remember the four-letter word M-VUM. The Motor Vehicle Use Map was what the U.S. Forest Service rolled out when they closed dozens of “wildcat roads” in our region. I know people who lost a generations-long hunting camp to this activity.
Sadly, though, their loss is your gain if you’re a turkey hunter. These roads closed in the last 10 years are still great hiking trails that will hold turkey tracks and will let you walk miles in relative silence as you’re scouting.
You’re covering ground for two reasons: to find sign, but also to find food that might keep birds nearby through your season.
Oaks were so hit-and-miss in our area last year that relying on acorn patches can be a sketchy strategy, but it can work. Turkeys also eat the seeds that fall from maples and beeches and dozens of other plants.
Remember, too, that by mid-May, insects are plentiful and those are another food source for turkeys – as are disced-up fields full of worms.
If you’ve found turkeys in a certain oak grove or beech grove in the past, it might be worthwhile to use an online scouting tool like the state of Michigan’s Mi-Hunt app. This GIS map shows you public land boundaries and also cover types.
I probably use OnX Hunt more for hunting than I do any other app. It doesn’t just show boundaries, but landowner names. It comes in handy for my work in real estate, but also when you want to approach someone for permission on a piece of vacant land. Two caveats, though: First, the boundaries on these apps generated by county equalization aerial photos have about a 20-foot margin for error. Second, they aren’t always up to date. So keeping a current plat book in the car is always a good idea for a companion to online devices.
And your plat book will always have signal when you need it.
Use this wet weather
We all want things to dry out a little, but be careful what you wish for. Our sandy soils – and our clay soils – hold tracks better when they are a little damp.
So the first tip is find some soils conducive to tracking and pick your days when you go out scouting. Ideally you want to go after a lighter rain rather than a storm because storms can scatter flocks and leave tracks where they might not otherwise have traveled.
What kinds of soils work best? Bare ground works best, obviously. So that means two-tracks, gravel road shoulders, farm fields and dune or exposed sand areas. Turkeys regularly like to dust themselves down and they will use any deposit of dry, loose soil to do it.
The next tip is to learn to differentiate between the tracks of a tom and a hen. Toms are larger and deeper.
Now, which do you want to find? Well, that’s the million-dollar question, isn’t it. If you’re in the early season and birds are talking and moving, you definitely want to find tom tracks. They will be near the food sources and probably grouped with other tom tracks. This means you have better odds of finding a bird you can actually shoot.
But let’s say you’re hunting the May season. That’s when I start to pay more attention to both hen and tom tracks. Certainly a tom is a preferable track to find, but is it reliable? As the bachelor groups break up, the single toms (and jakes) will spread out and cover many miles. A hen will find a home area and stick to it. And she will attract a tom as surely as a doe will attract a buck.
Pay attention to all the tracks, but try to apply some calendar-based common sense to what your eyes are telling you.
Scat
If you find a wooly-worm-sized black-and-white object on the ground, it’s not predicting what kind of spring we will have, it’s a piece of turkey crap.
But hey, that could be a good sign for your spring. Finding scat tells you a lot about a turkey’s home area.
But what you really want is to find a tree that’s whitewashed. This will be a tree with lots of horizontal branches and lots of turkey poop under it. This is a roost tree and this is where your turkeys are sleeping to stay away from predators.
A lone roost tree on public land can be as reliable as a lone apple tree on public land during archery season.
There are a couple ways to verify what you’re seeing, but you should always be careful about scouting these at dawn and dusk. If you get too close and spook the birds, they’ll change locations and you’re going to be back to square one.
Safe ways are to skyline the birds with binoculars before leaf out gets too far along or you can listen for gobbles as thunder approaches or fly-down cackles at dawn.
Shock gobbles
Turkeys are somewhat idiotic at this time of year, in that they will gobble at a barking dog, a calling crow, a car door slamming or a car horn honking.
You should be very careful in soliciting shock gobbles because while turkeys aren’t smart, they have excellent survival instincts. You can drive right up to a flock and get them gobbling out the window with just your voice, but if you step on a branch in the woods, they’ll be gone before you can even get a look at them.
I repeat this advice from the A-Way call company every year because it’s the best advice I’ve heard about using locator calls to get shock gobbles – don’t use predator calls.
Owl calls, hawk screeches, crow calls and other things will work at different points in the year but they can also spook turkeys. They are basically scaredycats, so respect that.
Instead, try goose calls or even a sandhill crane call. These are less threatening because turkeys hear them overhead all day, every day in April and May.